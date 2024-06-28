Revolutionizing Patient Access: TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Announces New 24/7 Access to Orthopedic Specialists
TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is proud to partner with HURT!, a medical app that connects acutely injured orthopedic patients with specialized care 24/7.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is determined to offer its patients the finest care possible 24/7 and is partnering with a revolutionary medical app. One of the most common questions TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine patients with acute injuries ask is: “Do I need to see a doctor or go to the hospital?” If patients urgently need an answer to this question outside of business hours, they can use the HURT! App to talk to an expert to determine the level of care needed. Many people who use this app are able to avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency room.
Co-founded by Dr. Brett Miller in 2020, The HURT! App rapidly separated itself as a revolutionary solution to assist in navigating people in need of orthopedic care to local in-market specialists. A key component of the app is the ability to communicate with a HURT! care navigator in real-time 24/7, 365 days a year, and more often than not, avoid costly emergency room visits. The HURT! care navigators are experts in orthopedics, and users get a human-to-human interaction without the use of ‘bots’ or AI. HURT!’s core values are personal interactions with users and navigation to local orthopedic practices for specialty care.
TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is one of the leading providers of orthopedic services in South Texas and San Antonio. By providing its patients with 24/7 access to qualified support in the case of emergencies, they are excited to keep the tradition going. TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine represents the (15th) orthopedic group to partner with HURT! across the country.
The Hurt! smartphone app is free to download and utilize. There is never a charge to the user or their insurance plan. It is available in the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit TSAOG to learn more and download the app.
About the Company:
John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout the San Antonio and South Texas areas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice also offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.
About HURT!:
The HURT! mobile app provides free 24/7, 365 days a year access to orthopedic expertise. Their mission is to provide users access to orthopedic specialists across the country in their time of need. The HURT! orthopedic network continues to expand rapidly nationwide and engages in partnership models with physician groups who are steadfast to patient-centric and an unmatched access experience, specifically during non-peak hours for their patients and the communities they continuously strive to serve.
Quinten Mancha
TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine
+1 210-473-8912
smancha@tsaog.com