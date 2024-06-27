Progress in cross-border dialogue on HPP Buk Bijela: agreed roadmap for comprehensive environmental impact assessment

Following a meeting facilitated by Aleksandra Bujaroska, the Environmental Expert of the Energy Community Secretariat, the cross-border dialogue group, comprising representatives from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, has reached an agreement on the second phase of the roadmap for the HPP Buk Bijela project. This phase will focus on conducting a new Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project.

The agreement advances collaborative efforts to ensure the EIA for the HPP Buk Bijela project meets stringent environmental standards. The dialogue group will jointly define the scope of the new EIA, addressing key environmental concerns, incorporating the latest scientific data, including input from the public and relevant authorities, and thoroughly examining all transboundary impacts.

Both delegations acknowledged the progress achieved in the first phase of the roadmap. Key outcomes included the verification of geodetic survey reports and hydrological measurements, confirming the initial steps of the dialogue.