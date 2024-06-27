Hassan A. Tetteh’s Maharishi International University Commencement Speech 'Exceeded Expectations' Recently
Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh, 2024 Maharishi International University Commencement Speaker - Photo credit: Ken West
Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh being given his honorary doctoral degree by John Hagelin, Ph.D., President, Maharishi International University (left) and Craig Pearson, Ph.D. Vice President of Academic Affairs, Maharishi International University (right) - Photo Credit: Ken West
Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh, 2024 Maharishi International University Commencement Speaker - Photo Credit: Ken West
Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh's Maharishi International University commencement speech, "Exceeding Expectations," exceeded expectations and received a standing ovation.
“Transcendental Meditation has been a central positive force in my life for many years, and it is was an honor to be included in the celebration of the achievements of MIU graduates. This speech was very special for many reasons. I provided three important steps for how the students can live a purpose-filled rich life that exceeds expectations. My message to the students was influenced by my mediation practice and recent life events now that ‘I am an adult,’” Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh said.
“It has been said that you are not really an adult until both your parents pass away - I am now an adult; both my parents have passed away. Indeed, my perspective on life has changed. Last year, my mom passed away just five days after I retired from the Navy after 25 years of service.” Dr. Tetteh continued.
"Exceeding Expectations” was a culmination of his life experiences and intended to be a timely inspirational message based on the moment we (as a society) are living in currently. It was also inspired by in-depth conversations Dr. Tetteh had with President Hagelin and the MIU Leadership.
“For our commencement speakers, we look for individuals not only of outstanding professional accomplishment but also outstanding personal character. Naturally we also look for people who practice Transcendental Meditation and, ideally, have done something to help promote it or to support others in their practice. Dr. Tetteh was recommended to us by several people, and he possesses all the characteristics we value in our commencement speakers,” John Hagelin, Ph.D., President, Maharishi International University, said.
Dr. Tetteh was also awarded an honorary doctoral degree - the degree of Doctor of Science honoris causa - for his lifelong service to his fellow human beings through his work in the US Navy, as a medical doctor and surgeon; as well as someone who exemplifies living the full potential of life.
Past notable MIU commencement speakers include Actor and Comedian Jim Carrey who is best known as a regular cast member of the FOX ensemble comedy show “In Living Color” and for blockbuster films “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Mask,” and “Dumb and Dumber.” Media Mogul, Oprah Winfrey, once visited MIU and attended a group meditation for women – video footage of her visit to the school was shown on an episode of her long-running talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”
“Generally, our graduating students always appreciate hearing a successful and honored individual share something of their life story and the lessons they learned along the way. Even though students' life stories will be different, the speaker's life lessons are always generalizable. Students also appreciate hearing what the speaker's meditation practice has meant to them,” President Hagelin said.
Maharishi International University is a private university that was founded in 1973 by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, the creator of Transcendental Meditation (TM), and ‘practices a "consciousness-based education" system that includes the Transcendental Meditation technique.’ For more information about MIU please visit www.miu.edu. For more information about Dr. Tetteh please visit www.tetteh.com.
