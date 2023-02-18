Tech Executive and His Family File Suit Against the NYC Department of Education, Citing Racial Attacks

Hamilton Clarke, LLP Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against the NYC Department of Education

Amos Winbush III and his wife, Tiffany Winbush, have filed a lawsuit against the New York City Department of Education (NYDOE) on behalf of their children.

When the nation fails to recognize that black boys’ and girls’ experiences are divinely woven into the tapestry of humanity...we have failed at the most basic task of honoring ourselves...” — Amos Winbush III - Founder/CEO of FinTech startup Bckers, Inc.