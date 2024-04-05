Hassan A. Tetteh Highlighted by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health Policy Fellows Program in Recent Article
I have made life-long friends through the RWJF Health Policy Fellowship, and the experience of working in Washington, D.C. and influencing health policy at the Federal level fundamentally impacted...”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hassan A. Tetteh, the Founder/CEO of Human Care Technologies, Inc., Human Care Media, Inc. and the author of the “Art of Human Care Book Series” was the subject of a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) Health Policy Fellows Program feature piece – “Dr. Hassan Tetteh and the Art of Circling Back.” Written by Marisa Coulton, the article highlights his experience as a RWJF Health Policy Fellow in 2012 and how it shaped his life personally and professionally.
“I have made life-long friends through the RWJF Health Policy Fellowship, and the experience of working in Washington, D.C. and influencing health policy at the Federal level fundamentally impacted my career in many positive ways,” Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh said.
In the article, Coulton narrates his journey to the fellowship was far from ordinary. He applied to join the RWJF Health Policy Fellows 2010-2011 cohort and was accepted. But he was deployed to Afghanistan and reapplied for the 2012-2013 cohort. Accepted again, Tetteh welcomed the change of pace from being on the front lines of combat.
The piece explores Tetteh’s time as a fellow and the relationships he still has with his colleagues (cohort). He feels these connections are just as valuable as the principles and complexities of policymaking he learned during his fellowship.
Coulton also featured elements about Tetteh’s life after the fellowship including his ascend within the Military; particularly military medicine. She shared Tetteh’s dream of becoming the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the head of the United States Department of Health and Human Services and principal advisor to the president of the United States on all health matters.
"Dr. Hassan Tetteh's story exemplifies the transformative power of leadership and innovation in health policy. We are proud that Dr. Tetteh is an RWJF Health Policy Fellow alumni, and know that his contributions will continue to drive change on many different levels,” Dr. Gregg Margolis, Director, RWJF Health Policy Fellows Program said.
