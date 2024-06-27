Submit Release
DOHR Announces New MVV Statements

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Government’s Department of Human Resources (DOHR) is pleased to announce its new mission, vision, and values, designed to guide our efforts in attracting, growing, and retaining top talent for Tennessee State Government.

Mission: Guiding “people solutions” to attract, grow, and keep top talent.

Vision: For Tennessee State Government to be the best place to work.

Values: Be Excellent!

  1. Customer-Focused Solutions
  2. Continuous Improvement
  3. Teamwork
  4. Integrity, Trust, and Empathy

“We are excited to unveil our new mission, vision, and values, which reflect the culture of our employees and their commitment to excellence, innovation, and people,” said Juan Williams, Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources. “These principles will guide our efforts as we strive to make Tennessee State Government the best place to work for all its employees.”

The new MVV statements were unveiled to agency employees at the department’s annual State Employee Recognition Day event.

