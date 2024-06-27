City offices closed Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day

City offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Additional service alterations are noted below.

SOLID WASTE: There will be no residential solid waste collection on Thursday, July 4. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the holiday week for residential customers who typically have solid waste picked up on Thursday or Friday. Thursday customers will have collection on Friday and Friday customers will have collection on Saturday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday residential customers will have collection services on their regular days.

Additionally, during the holiday week (July 1-7), the following changes to solid waste collection services will take place:

No yard waste collections throughout the holiday week

No bulk item pick-ups throughout the holiday week

No roll-off services on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week

No cart/dumpster swaps, deliveries, or maintenance on the holiday or Saturday of the holiday week

Commercial solid waste collection routes will be collected on schedule for the week, with one exception that there will be no cardboard recycling service on July 4 outside of the downtown district.

PARKING: Parking meters, lots and garages will be free on Thursday, July 4.

TRANSIT: Lawrence Transit fixed-route and paratransit bus service will not operate on Thursday, July 4.

PARKS AND RECREATION: The administrative office in South Park and the cemeteries office in Memorial Park Cemetery will be closed on Thursday, July 4. The following parks and recreation facilities will also be closed July 4:

Community Building

East Lawrence Recreation Center

Holcom Park Recreation Center

Sports Pavilion Lawrence

Prairie Park Nature Center

The Aquatic Division will have altered hours for the holiday.

Indoor Aquatic Center will be open July 4 for lap swimming from 6:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. with warm water workout from 10:45 a.m. — 12:45 p.m.

Outdoor Aquatic Center will be open from 1-6 p.m. on July 4.

There will be no aquatic fitness or instructional aquatic classes held July 4.

Unified Day Camp and Summer Playgrounds (Neighborhood Drop-In Program) will not be held Thursday, July 4 or Friday, July 5. Both will resume on Monday, July 8. All other Unified Recreation programming will resume Tuesday, July 9.

There will be no recreation classes or lifelong recreation programming from Thursday, July 4 — Sunday, July 7. This includes all fitness, dance, gymnastics and martial arts programs.

There are no adult or youth sports league games scheduled Thursday, July 4 — Sunday, July 7.

Eagle Bend Golf Course and Learning Center, 1250 E. 902 Rd., will be open on Tuesday, July 4, and they are accepting tee times online or by phone: 785-748-0600.

For more information on Parks and Recreation programs and activities, contact us at parksrec@lawrenceks.org, 785-832-3450.