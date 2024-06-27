MSDE Seeks Feedback on Proposed Literacy Policy

June 27, 2024

BALTIMORE (June 27, 2024) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) seeks public comment on a Draft Literacy Policy that will guide efforts to improve outcomes for all students.

“This initiative aims to enhance data-driven literacy standards and practices across the state, ensuring every student receives a strong foundation in literacy,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Feedback from educators, families and community members is crucial in shaping this policy to best meet the needs of our students.”

The proposed literacy policy, drafted by the Office of Teaching and Learning and the Literacy Programs and Initiatives Branch, with support from national policy organizations, is based on a review of the latest literacy research and policies in other states.

Members of the public are invited to review the draft policy and share suggestions by Friday, July 19 through the online Draft Literacy Policy Feedback Survey.

The draft policy will be presented during the State Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 23.

