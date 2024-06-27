New Renderings Highlight I-81 Viaduct Project Improvements

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled new renderings that give Syracuse residents their first glimpse of the new safety and access enhancements coming to the Inner Harbor and Northside as part of the I-81 Viaduct Project’s third contract. The six renderings depict improvements to North Clinton Street, new bridges along Bear, Court, and Spencer Streets, and pedestrian and cyclist enhancements that connect residents on the northside to the Empire State Trail. The renderings will also be displayed at a Northside/Inner Harbor open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at OneGroup, 706 North Clinton Street, Syracuse.

“We are delivering on a promise to reconnect communities across New York State and in the City of Syracuse,” Governor Hochul said. “These renderings illustrate the exciting future of the Northside of Syracuse and Inner Harbor neighborhoods, providing access and safety improvements to the highway and creating safe and beautiful access for pedestrians and cyclists with new shared use paths.”

Visuals show a new gateway to the City’s Northside and Inner Harbor, focusing on a reconstructed North Clinton Street that will include new pavement, sidewalks, a shared-use path and on-and-off ramps from future Business Loop 81.

Renderings also include a preview of the three replacement bridges on Bear, Court and Spencer Streets. These structures will be longer to fit over the expanded future Business Loop 81 and feature new sidewalks. Additionally, a shared-use path will be included on the Court and Spencer Street bridges.

Pedestrians and cyclists will have improved access to the Empire State Trail through a new shared-use path constructed north of West Bear Street. A view in one of the new renderings shows the existing shared-use path along the Empire State Trail, south of West Bear Street, reconstructed and with amenities that include a bike repair station, bike racks and seating.

Contract three of the I-81 Viaduct Project, under construction in the Inner Harbor and northside, is an extension of the work already underway in the northern and southern interchanges of Interstates 81 and 481 and is supported by federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In the summer of 2023, Governor Hochul, along with federal, state, and local leaders’ broke ground on the I-81 Viaduct Project. Major construction on contract one in the northern interchange of I-81 and I-481, and contract two in the southern interchange of I-81 and I-481, has been underway for more than one year.

The I-81 Viaduct Project will replace a 1.4-mile stretch of elevated highway that has not only reached the end of its useful life but divided the City of Syracuse for decades. The dismantling of the viaduct and construction of a Community Grid will reconnect neighborhoods, modernize infrastructure, give motorists additional ways to safely access Downtown Syracuse and improve mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists.

As the largest project in NYSDOT’s history, the I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the State. The $33 billion NYSDOT Capital Plan adopted in 2022 helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the State. The project will be funded with a mix of federal and state resources.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The transformative I-81 Viaduct Project is underway, and the renderings released today depict the safe, equitable, and multimodal infrastructure changes we have talked about for over a decade. Northside residents in the City of Syracuse will have new bike and pedestrian opportunities, safer access to future Business Loop 81 and the Inner Harbor along with a reliable transportation network that enhances public safety and provides a better quality of life for all residents.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This is another important step for the I-81 Viaduct Project, which is the largest in NYSDOT’s history. I'm incredibly excited to finally see how the I-81 project will bring long-desired improvements to infrastructure and roadway safety in the Northside and Inner Harbor areas of Syracuse. This will be transformative for the City of Syracuse and the region as a whole. I am proud to have fought to secure the resources needed to help revitalize and reconnect Syracuse, and I will keep working to see this project through."

State Senator Rachel May said, “More exciting changes are coming our way as part of the I-81 viaduct project. This project’s far-reaching impact will not only bring the viaduct down but also improve the aesthetics, safety, and traffic in the Inner Harbor and Northside. This underscores the state's unwavering commitment to ensuring that this once-in-lifetime project creates a better, more vibrant, and enjoyable community for Central New Yorkers. Thank you to Governor Hochul for your leadership on this project and commitment to our region.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project will significantly impact the entire Central New York region. The additional sidewalks, new pavement and improvements to lighting on the Northside and the Inner Harbor will help prepare the community as they address the traffic pattern changes that will occur due to the community grid."

In March, Governor Hochul and Syracuse Mayor Walsh announced an additional award of $180 million under the federal Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant for the I-81 viaduct project. The grant, submitted by State Department of Transportation in partnership with the City of Syracuse and made possible through the federal Inflation Reduction Act, will create new and enhanced destinations for Syracuse residents and visitors to enjoy, while incorporating complete streets elements along the state and local road network on or adjacent to the community grid.

