Suspects Sought in a Southwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a shooting.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the victims were inside of a residence in the 1400 block of 1St Street, Southwest. The suspect entered the residence, brandished a handgun, and shot the victims before fleeing the scene. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 240967294

###

