Location Managers Guild International Congratulates Four Members Joining the Motion Picture Academy, Class of 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) is proud to announce and congratulate four LMGI members who have been invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, “Class of 2024”. Members Douglas Dresser (Baby Driver, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Little Women), Sam Hutchins (Joker, The Fate of the Furious, Ghostbusters), Peggy Pridemore (Forrest Gump, Argo, Minority Report) and Rick Schuler (A Star is Born, Being the Ricardos, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood), are the latest Location Professionals to be invited to join the prestigious organization.

“Being invited to join the Academy is a testament to the indispensable creative contributions these Location Professionals have made to the industry,” states LMGI President John Rakich. “With over 20 years of experience each, they exemplify the highest standards of our craft. We are honored to have them as members, and thrilled to celebrate this remarkable achievement, a true milestone in any screen-based professional’s career.”

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries, dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of the location professionals’ place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent location managers or scouts in wage or working condition negotiations.

