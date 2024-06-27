OSCE Media Freedom Representative concludes successful Central Asia event on safety of journalists

ALMATY, 27 June 2024 – OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM) Teresa Ribeiro concluded today the regional Central Asian Safety of Journalists event in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event, titled "Beyond the Headlines: Protecting Journalists to Advance Media Freedom”, gathered journalists, media professionals, and academia from the Central Asian region to engage in discussions on tools and strategies to promote the safety of journalists.

After opening remarks by Representative Ribeiro, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Vice Minister of Culture of Kazakhstan Kanat Iskakov, event participants engaged in a diverse range of activities and discussions, including a workshop on digital safety and a world café session that highlighted successful strategies and initiatives for ensuring the safety of journalists both online and offline. In addition to providing attendees with practical knowledge and tools to navigate the increasingly challenging media landscape, including the RFoM’s Safety of Journalists Toolbox and Guidelines for monitoring online violence against female journalists, the event also presented a unique opportunity for journalists to establish connections and build networks within the media community.

In her remarks, Teresa Ribeiro emphasized that safety of journalists is a responsibility that goes beyond mere professional duty and forms a cornerstone of democracy and common security.

“Journalists’ safety is vital to our societies, a non-negotiable element in safeguarding the fundamental principles OSCE participating States adhere to,” she concluded.