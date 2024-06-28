High Commissioner on National Minorities makes inaugural visit to headquarters of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah

OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with the leadership of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia on 24 June 2024 to discuss tangible ways to reinforce co-operation on issues of mutual interest.

Abdrakhmanov discussed conflict prevention, and peaceful resolution of conflicts, mediation, promoting youth and women’s empowerment with the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha and the members of his cabinet. He stressed the importance of multilateral organizations coming together to create opportunities for all to achieve goals common to both organizations. Additionally, they explored approaches to managing diversity in the OSCE and OIC areas, focusing on education, Muslim minorities and the need to build social cohesion through respect for diversity.

The High Commissioner welcomed the OIC’s creation of The Women Development Organization as a specialized intergovernmental body based in Cairo and the establishment of the Department of Youth and Sports. He stressed the importance of intensifying joint actions to strengthen interfaith dialogue, especially by contributing to existing platforms for dialogue among religious and political leaders that aim to promote respect and non-discrimination, and combat Islamophobia, Anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance, including against Christians and other faiths.

Abdrakhmanov also presented copies of the ten sets of Recommendations and Guidelines published by his office, including the most recent Recommendations on the Effective Participation of National Minorities in Social and Economic Life, to the leadership of the OIC. These Recommendations are meant to guide policymakers in their efforts to develop inclusive policies that promote resilient and cohesive societies that are vital for peace and security in the OSCE area and beyond.

During the course of the meeting, High Commissioner Abdrakhmanov conveyed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the OIC and its high representatives based in Geneva, New York and Jeddah for their consistent support for and active engagement with the activities of his mandate during his term in the office. He welcomed the established practice of regular consultations between OIC and the United Nations as well as other international and regional organizations. The High Commissioner also recognized the role of the OSCE participating States, including the Partners for Co-operation, and the OIC’s member and observer states, in strengthening co-operation between the two organizations. Abdrakhmanov reiterated that now, more than ever before, it is vital for all multilateral organizations to work together to achieve sustainable peace and security throughout the world.