Governor Newsom expresses momentary relief that Idaho abortion ban won’t interfere in case of emergencies, warns of fight ahead

Bigger picture: Today’s ruling does not impact patients in California, where doctors are always legally empowered to put the safety of their patients first. California has also already taken multiple actions to protect patients in states with extreme abortion bans.

California by the numbers:

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade:

Governor Newsom has invested more than $240 million to protect and expand access to reproductive health care in California.

California providers performed over 12,000 more abortions than expected – seeing an 11.2% increase in the number of abortions performed in June 2023 alone (compared to April 2022).

242,113 people have visited Abortion.CA.Gov , with 56.1% of people being from outside of California.

California’s efforts to protect reproductive rights: Under Governor Newsom and the Legislature’s leadership, California has been a national leader in protecting and expanding access to reproductive health care. In the 2 years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Governor Newsom, in partnership with the California Legislature, has built California into a national leader for reproductive freedom and expanded the fight nationwide through the 23-Governor Reproductive Freedom Alliance.

Governor Newsom will continue to coordinate and collaborate with the Reproductive Freedom Alliance members as anti-abortion attacks increase in severity and frequency. The Reproductive Freedom Alliance has held several convenings to facilitate proactive and swift coordination across reproductive freedom states, helping members to put up effective firewalls to protect and expand access to reproductive care.

People seeking abortion care or information about reproductive health care in California, should visit Abortion.CA.Gov.