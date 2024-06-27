U.S. Chamber’s Association Committee of 100 Welcomes Eight New Members

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed eight new executives to its Association Committee of 100 (C100). For more than 60 years, leading association executives have gathered under the banner of the U.S. Chamber’s C100 to network, build partnerships, and discuss current issues. These CEOs represent the interests of their association members, enhance the U.S. Chamber’s pro-business advocacy, lobbying and coalition work, and strengthen our efforts to fight for business growth and America’s success.

“Founded in 1958, The Chamber’s Committee of 100 has a well-established reputation as one of the most distinguished appointments in the association community,” said Sara Armstrong, vice president and managing director of Federation Relations and Grassroots Advocacy at the U.S. Chamber. “These new members reflect our continued commitment to naming high-profile leaders to serve on this important committee.”

New members include:

McKay Daniels, Chief Executive Officer, National Roofing Contractors Association

Maria Ghazal, President and CEO, Healthcare Leadership Council

Kevin Keane, President and CEO, American Beverage Association

Tom Myers, President and CEO, Personal Care Products Council

Jeff Shoaf, Chief Executive Officer, Associated General Contractors of America

Jim Tobin, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Home Builders

Mike Tuffin, President and CEO, America’s Health Insurance Plans

Robin Wiener, President, Recycled Materials Association

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.