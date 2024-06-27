Chris Johnson Memorial Celebration at ‘Mystery in the Deep’ Exhibit for Arts Alive! on July 6th

This is a press release from the Canvas + Clay Gallery:

THE ARTIST CHRIS JOHNSON born: 9/25/1958 died: 5/20/2024

CHRIS JOHNSON AND THE ARTISTS OF CANVAS + CLAY PRESENT:

MYSTERY IN THE DEEP

JUNE 1 – JULY 6. 2024

CHRIS JOHNSON MEMORIAL : ARTS ALIVE!

SATURDAY JULY 6, 6-9pm

CANVAS + CLAY GALLERY

233 F Street, Old Town Eureka

Gallery Hours M-F 9am-2pm + by appointment

In addition to an Arts Alive! closing reception for our ocean exhibition: MYSTERY IN THE DEEP, we would like to invite our community, especially those who knew Chris or ever purchased his artwork, to join us in a memorial celebration of life for our treasured and incredibly talented artist Chris Johnson.

By the request of his family, all proceeds from your purchase of Chris Johnson artwork will be donated to the program The Studio and Canvas + Clay Gallery.

Chris was devoted to this program. He participated in as many exhibitions and competitions that were presented to him, and he almost always participated in any special workshops offered. He loved learning new art techniques and enjoyed making connections with other artists in and outside of the program.

“He was a good guy and a good friend” ~Rachelle Aubrey

Sadly, Chris passed away during the installation phase of his exhibition. Yet, the body of work that he created for this ocean show was complete and it is a remarkable testament to what a true painter and passionate artist that Chris was. Chris Johnson was one of The Studio’s most prolific painters. He had been enthralled in the history of Humboldt and enjoyed researching the sites and people that he painted. He was drawn to the classically beautiful landscapes like the ocean and the docks of the bay however, he was also the kind of artist that could see and appreciate the beauty of the frayed and decaying buildings and more desolate landscapes around him. He was a full time artist at The Studio and even though he was mostly a quiet man he would sometimes incite some of the most interesting and philosophical conversations. He made many friendships at The Studio and Canvas + Clay Gallery and we will be missing him tremendously.

Our group exhibition MYSTERY IN THE DEEP is in dedication to THE ARTIST CHRIS JOHNSON 9/25/1958 – 5/20/2024.

CHRIS JOHNSON, Old Boat Dock in Humboldt, acrylic on canvas, 2024