Coryell Roofing Elevates Summer Kuykendall and Janelle Nightingale to Key Leadership Roles
Coryell Roofing, a leading provider of commercial roofing solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Summer Kuykendall to Assistant General Manager and Janelle Nightingale to Marketing and Communications Manager. These strategic appointments highlight Coryell Roofing's commitment to leadership excellence and its dedication to fostering growth and innovation within the industry.
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
Summer Kuykendall, who has been with Coryell Roofing for seven years, will now serve as Assistant General Manager. Summer holds a B.A. in Business Management and her deep understanding of the company’s operations and her proven leadership skills will be vital in supporting the company's growth and operational efficiency. Summer’s tenure at Coryell Roofing has been marked by her exceptional management capabilities and her unwavering commitment to excellence.
In her new role as Marketing and Communications Manager, Janelle Nightingale will leverage her extensive strategic communications and digital strategy background to enhance Coryell Roofing's brand presence and engagement across all operational states. Janelle, who holds a Master's Degree from the University of Oklahoma, joined Coryell Roofing four years ago and has been instrumental in driving the company's marketing initiatives. Her prior experience as a Public Relations Specialist in the United States Army, where she enlisted at the age of 17, underscores her expertise and dedication to effective communication.
"Both Summer and Janelle have demonstrated outstanding dedication and leadership," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. "Their promotions are well-deserved and come at a pivotal time as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings. We are confident that their contributions will drive our company's success to new heights."
Coryell Roofing operates across multiple states, and the new appointments will ensure cohesive and effective management and communication strategies across all regions. These promotions are a testament to the company's ongoing investment in its people and its mission to deliver superior roofing solutions to its clients.
About Coryell Roofing
Coryell Roofing is a premier commercial roofing company specializing in high-quality roofing solutions for businesses across multiple states. Known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Coryell Roofing provides a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.coryellroofing.com.
