West Tennessee Construction June 27-July 3, 2024

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-22: The resurfacing on SR 22 from Henderson County Line to near Weatherford Rd. will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-77: The resurfacing on SR 77 from near McLemoresville Road to the SR22 Bypass in Huntingdon will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY

SR-181: The resurfacing on SR 181 from SR 104 to the Lake County Line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY



SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from Chic Road to SR 181 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-181: The resurfacing on SR 181 from Lauderdale County Line to S.R. 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Barker Road is permanently closed at the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

HENRY/WEAKLEY COUNTY

SR-22: The Resurfacing with HOT IN-PLACE RECYCLING on SR 22 from the Carroll County Line in Henry County to SR 217 in Weakly County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY



Future I-69 (Phase 3): SR 690 (Future I-69) is now open to traffic. Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph in the southbound lanes for the transition onto US51. Crews will continue to work on closed ramps to complete construction.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

SR-445: The miscellaneous safety improvements including resurfacing on SR 445 from Gibson County Line to near Losson Puckett Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

SR-431: The miscellaneous safety improvements on Skyhawk Parkway from SR-216 (Baker Road) to Old Fulton Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48

CROCKETT COUNTY

US-412 (SR-20) from Birmingham/Lyons Road to US-79 (SR-76): Resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on US-412 (SR-20) will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

I-40 from MM 60 to 67 (near SR19 to Hawkins Lane)

Monday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 17, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Resurfacing work will cause nightly lane closures on I-40 in Haywood County, both east and westbound between mile markers 60-67.

Look Ahead:

Wednesday, July 17 through Wednesday, July 24, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Resurfacing work will cause nightly lane closures on I-40 in Haywood County, both east and westbound between mile markers 60-67.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

SR 179 from US70 (SR1) to SR76: Resurfacing with Full-Depth Reclamation (FDR) on SR179 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

SR 222: Monday, June 24 through Monday, August 5. There will be inside lane closures both north and southbound starting from approximately 1600' north of Stanton Somerville RD to the south side of the entrance to the Haywood County Fire Station.

District 49

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-196 from SR-193 to U.S. 64 (SR-15): Daily, 6:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures with use of flagger operations for resurfacing.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd. intersection improvement on US 51

(SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) from the Tipton County Line to SR-19.: Resurfacing work on US 51 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) from SR-88 to the Dyer County Line: Resurfacing work on US 51 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

SR-19 from US-51 (SR-3) to Near Eastland Avenue.: Resurfacing work on SR 19 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-40 From near the Wolf River MM 11.2 (L.M. 14.73) to near Sycamore View Road MM 12.6 (L.M. 16.13): NIGHTLY, 8 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 and Sycamore View Rd. at I-40 for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. Entrance and exit ramps will be closed intermittently east and westbound with a detour in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-3 from near Babe Howard Blvd to the Tipton County Line: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR-3 from Babe Howard Blvd. to the Tipton County line to perform resurfacing activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 (Austin Peay Highway) from Kerrville-Rosemark Rd. to the Tipton County Line: The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures daily on eastbound and westbound SR 14 to perform grading, drainage, and paving work. Tracy Rd, Mulberry Rd, and Gragg Rd. will be closed, and a detour put in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-385 from LM 14.0 to LM 15.0: Wednesday, April 24 through Wednesday, May 1, 8:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m. there will be lane closures both east and westbound for the installation of new cable barrier rail. Only one lane will be closed at a time.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd): Until August 1, 2024: There will be ongoing temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. And Ketchum Rd. to perform safety improvements and storm drainage installation activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55/Crump: Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

TRAFFIC PATTERN

I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project.

I-55 NB and SB will be a single lane in each direction moving from the existing I55 NB loop to the new flyover.

2. Riverside Dr. NB and SB closed from EH Crump I55 interchange to W Carolina Ave.

3. I-55 NB exit ramp to EH Crump will remain closed.

4. I-55 NB exit ramp to I-55NB will be closed and traffic will be moved to the new flyover.

5. Wisconsin Avenue will be opened.

6. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive will be closed.

7. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB will be closed.

8. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

9. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) from Poplar View Pkwy to Eastly Rd: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be at most one lane closed eastbound and westbound SR-57 to perform resurfacing activities.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-175 (Shelby Drive) from near Lamar Ave (SR-4) to Riverdale Rd.: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 175 to perform Resurfacing & Safety Improvements.

SHELBY COUNTY

Shady Grove Rd. Bridge over I-240 - MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing Shady Grove Rd. over I 240 in East Memphis until August 30th to begin bridge repairs.

Beginning June 26, NIGHTLY, 8 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures on I-240 EB and WB for repair of the Shady Grove Rd. Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times.

Wednesday, June 26: Contract crews will remove permanent interior lane closures on I-240 East and Westbound. June 27 and 28 will serve as backup dates.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd) from Poplar Ave. To I-240.: Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures east and westbound on Walnut Grove Rd (SR 23) from Poplar Ave to I-240 for resurfacing activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.