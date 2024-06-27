Breaking Down Walls for Mental Healthcare in Chicago’s Chatham Community

Trilogy's 24,000-square-foot wellness center at 8541 S. State Street.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRILOGY is excited to announce the receipt of funding to enhance community mental and behavioral healthcare on Chicago’s South Side through the Illinois General Assembly.

The Illinois Fiscal Year 2025 budget has allocated $750,000 for crucial capital improvements at Trilogy’s new location in the Chatham neighborhood. This investment will support the necessary renovations to expand mental health services in the area. Trilogy will use the funds for interior renovations to create suitable spaces at its 24,000-square-foot wellness center at 8541 S. State Street, where clinical teams will provide responsive healthcare services.

The Chatham wellness center is a key part of Trilogy’s efforts to address the disparities in care that have led to adverse health outcomes that disproportionately impact South Side residents. Historically, predominantly African American neighborhoods on Chicago’s South Side have faced numerous barriers to health equity due to systemic racism. Over half of South Side residents report difficulty accessing necessary mental health services, according to a 2020 study by the Chicago Urban League. Black Chicagoans are twice as likely as their White counterparts to experience mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and PTSD, yet only a third receive the support they need (Chicago Urban League; Wennberg, John E., et al. “Geography and the Debate Over Medicare Reform”. Health Affairs, 2020).

“We’re grateful to our legislative partners for this support,” said Kimberly Casey, Trilogy board member. “There’s a huge need for mental healthcare on the South Side of Chicago. Residents want this type of service in their community. Trilogy’s new center is a place where so much healing will happen. We need to literally break down walls to provide access,” Casey said, referring to the organization’s plan to renovate the building, a former medical center, into a space more conducive to mental healthcare.

Multiple recent community health needs assessments published by the University of Chicago and Mount Sinai highlight mental healthcare as a top priority for creating a healthier, safer community. “This is truly an investment in the long-term health of South Side families and communities,” said Susan Doig, LCSW, LPHA, CADC, Trilogy President & CEO. “Once we have our new Chatham location open and fully functional, South Side communities will have a resource that will serve thousands of people for years to come.”

Trilogy is pursuing multiple private and public funding sources to fully open the Chatham location and offer a comprehensive range of services for children, youth, adults, and families. The Chatham location currently features a drop-in center named Ujima Point and is accepting adult clients for individual and group therapy. Trilogy will also establish intensive community outreach teams, recovery services, a dedicated child and adolescent services team, supported employment services, case management, an on-site pharmacy, and more.

Trilogy has also recently received funding to establish a peer-led substance use/opioid use disorder outreach team to support people experiencing homelessness on the South Side through IL Regional Care Coordination Agency and $1M from Cook County Health, a significant portion of which will support the expansion of programs serving youth and families.

For more information, please email Development@Trilogyinc.org. To enroll in programs, please email intake@trilogyinc.org or call 773.382.4060.

About Trilogy

Trilogy is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive integrated care that enables people in mental health recovery to build meaningful and independent lives. For 50 years, Trilogy has supported people who struggle with significant mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorders, depression, and other issues, often in tandem with barriers like substance use or homelessness. Every day, Trilogy provides a full array of mental and behavioral healthcare to some of the most marginalized populations in Chicago.

Right now, Trilogy is Breaking Down Walls for Mental Health to increase the more equitable, accessible mental and behavioral healthcare on Chicago’s South Side. See more at Trilogyinc.org/breakingdownwalls.