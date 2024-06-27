Governor Hochul Announces More Than $11 Million Available to Enhance Resiliency in the Face of Extreme Weather

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $11 million in federal funding is now available to local governments and certain non-profits statewide to support projects aimed at enhancing resiliency and reducing the impact of extreme weather events. The funding, made available through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, was reserved for New York following President Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration following September 2023's extreme weather event during which more than eight inches of rain fell in parts of Brooklyn and more than six inches of rain fell in parts of Nassau and Westchester counties in a 24-hour period. Since 2012, New York has received nearly $2 billion in Hazard Mitigation Grant funding to support more than 220 projects statewide.

“From heat waves to historic flooding, we are living in a time of record-breaking weather events which have left many regions across New York State in need of repair,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will help to fortify our infrastructure and communities, making them more resilient in the face of climate change.”

Following a Presidential disaster declaration, FEMA provides funding via its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for states to administer grant programs to support local hazard mitigation planning and long-term hazard mitigation measures to reduce the loss of life and to improve property damaged by natural disasters. Local governments and certain non-profits that perform government-like functions are eligible to apply for these grants.

Under this program, eligible entities statewide can apply to receive funding to cover up to 75 percent of costs for projects that enhance resiliency and reduce the impacts of future extreme weather. Projects in the three counties impacted by the flooding – Kings, Nassau and Westchester – will be prioritized using criteria such as direct risk reduction to vulnerable populations, projects which address climate change and resiliency in consideration of future impacts, projects that mitigate risk to critical infrastructure and repetitive loss structure and projects which support utilities or critical facilities.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “As climate change continues to increase the frequency and severity of extreme weather, its critical communities have the resources they need to strengthen their resiliency. This funding will play an essential role in that effort by enabling our local partners to implement projects that will protect people, property and infrastructure.”

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will review applications and provide technical assistance to applicants upon request. The application period is currently open until September 13, 2024. More information on how to apply for funding and the HMGP process is available on the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website.

This announcement builds on Governor Hochul’s comprehensive resiliency plan announced in her 2024 State of the State, $5.5 billion in water quality infrastructure funding since 2017, the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, and another year of record funding of $400 million for the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). In addition, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and NYSERDA are leading the development of an Extreme Heat Action Plan that will focus on addressing extreme heat impacts in disadvantaged communities, areas of employment, and recreational zones across the State.