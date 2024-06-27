PteroDynamics Adds Strategic Advisors to Its Leadership Team
iRobot Co-Founder Helen Greiner and Spartan Radar and Epirus Co-Founder Nathan Mintz Join in Advisory CapacityCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, today announced the addition of seasoned technology entrepreneurs and defense professionals as strategic advisors. Helen Grenier and Nathan Mintz have deep experience in growing technology companies and supporting the defense and government sectors. PteroDynamics also recently announced that it appointed former Ring Chief Technology Officer Joshua Roth as board director. Together, their guidance will help PteroDynamics scale its autonomous Transwing® VTOL aircraft system to meet the needs of defense and commercial operators worldwide.
Helen Greiner co-founded iRobot and served as its chairman and president. She also co-founded drone company CyPhy Works and advised the U.S. Army on the development of robotics, autonomy, and AI technologies. Nathan Mintz is the founding CEO of three growth-stage startups: defense unicorn Epirus, next-generation radar provider Spartan Radar, and most recently CX-2, an electronic warfare company. He is an advisor and investor in numerous aerospace, defense, and software companies.
“PteroDynamics is fortunate to have such accomplished individuals from the defense tech and hardware and robotics sectors taking an active role in advising us on the path forward for the company,” said PteroDynamics CEO Matthew Graczyk. “From operational experience in founding and growing hardware businesses to understanding the needs of today’s demanding customers in both defense and commercial sectors, their expert knowledge is invaluable.”
About PteroDynamics
PteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ Transwing® aircraft combines the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with advanced VTOL capabilities in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform, overcoming the speed, distance, and payload limitations of other VTOL systems. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com.
