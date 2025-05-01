PteroDynamics Exhibits at SOF Week 2025 Annual Conference for Special Operations Forces

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, today announced that it is exhibiting at SOF Week 2025, the annual convention for the international Special Operations Forces (SOF) community, held from May 5 – 8 in Tampa, Florida. PteroDynamics will exhibit at booth # 2904 on Level 1 of the Tampa Convention Center, where attendees can meet senior company executives to learn more about the groundbreaking Transwingautonomous VTOL unmanned aerial system (UAS).SOF Week is the premier global gathering of special operators, industry leaders, and strategic partners. Jointly sponsored by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global SOF Foundation, SOF Week showcases cutting-edge capabilities and strategies that define modern special operations. Last year’s event attracted over 19,000 attendees, including government and military representatives from over 60 countries.“The advances in revolutionary autonomous VTOL UAS aircraft like the Transwing will add a new dimension to the capabilities of special operations forces,” said Richard Brasel, PteroDynamics’ chief revenue officer and former commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Test Pilot School. “In addition to providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and communications relay support, the Transwing’s endurance, speed, and outstanding VTOL performance make it a uniquely capable and cost-effective solution for automating cargo delivery and resupply missions to forces in remote locations without runways.”About PteroDynamicsPteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ patented Transwingaircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between configurations optimized for vertical and winged horizontal flight, combining the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superb VTOL performance in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform that overcomes inherent limitations in other VTOL designs. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com

