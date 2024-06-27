My Wine Guide Announces New Wine Spectator Award Winning Restaurants
My Wine Guide: Simply Sell More Wine
Wine Spectator’s announcement this week of its 2024 Restaurant Awards included two new award winning restaurants which use My Wine Guide’s SommOne platform.
It has been a pleasure to partner with My Wine Guide in the implementation of our award winning wine list. ”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Spectator’s announcement this week of its 2024 Restaurant Awards included two new award winning restaurants which use My Wine Guide’s SommOne platform. Mugen restaurant located within the ultra luxury Espacio Hotel in Honolulu, HI and Sage and Salt Bistro in Winston-Salem, NC demonstrated excellence in their wine programs from their lists to their cellars to their service according to Wine Spectator.
— Tom Brock, Wine Director at Sage and Salt Bistro.
Both restaurants use SommOne to present their wine and beverage lists in their own branded format on tablets in their dining rooms, on their websites and customer’s smartphones. SommOne digital wine and beverage lists are always up to date and consistent across different channels and formats and integrate seamlessly with a range of popular inventory systems and POSs, such as Toast.
“It has been a pleasure to partner with My Wine Guide in the implementation of our award winning wine list. My Wine Guide provides a platform where our guests are able to quickly navigate our large list and select the perfect bottle for their meal. The seamless integration with our Toast POS system has been a game changer with regards to inventories and wine list management” according to Tom Brock, Wine Director at Sage and Salt Bistro.
“ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki has the unique distinction of being the only hotel in Hawaii to be awarded the prestigious Forbes five-star ratings for the hotel and its onsite fine-dining restaurant, Mugen, the AAA five diamond designation, and to be named Conde Nast Traveler’s #1 hotel in Hawaii. “When we opened Mugen we knew our clientele would expect not only high standards in wine service and selections, we also felt they would appreciate a similarly innovative, high quality approach to wine and beverage list presentation with an experience that would reflect our unique dining room. My Wine Guide has met every standard we sought to achieve,” says Doug Preisel, Captain Sommelier at Mugen.
“Both Mugen and Sage and Salt Bistro have exceptionally high standards for the quality, selection and service of their wines. We are proud to be associated with these two establishments and be entrusted with the opportunity to present their wines and support their staff and servers with the efficiencies and education SommOne brings to restaurants whose business models rely on extensive wine and beverage programs,” says John Kirst, Managing Partner at My Wine Guide.
About My Wine Guide:
My Wine Guide improves business models for restaurant and hospitality providers with patented, AI-based personalization, advanced menu management technologies and state-of-the-art, branded digital experiences. My Wine Guide drives profitable traffic, engagement and loyalty with a restaurant's most profitable customers and guests – wine consumers.
Gregory Hakanson
My Wine Guide
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn