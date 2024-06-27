Digital Commerce 360's 2024 Top 1000 Report is Now Available
Digital Commerce 360’s Highly Anticipated 2024 Top 1000 Report is Now AvailableCHICAGO, IL, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Commerce 360’s Highly Anticipated 2024 Top 1000 Report is Now Available
Digital Commerce 360 is unveiling new research and data in its all-time bestselling flagship publication - The 2024 Top 1000 Report - an in-depth analysis of North America’s leading 1,000 online retailers.
E-commerce should be the top priority for retailers to thrive in today's evolving retail landscape. With increasing competition, retailers must invest in reliable intelligence and technology to bolster their online business.
Digital Commerce 360’s all-new 2024 Top 1000 Report is the ultimate resource for retailers, investors, and technology providers of all sizes to drive significant online growth and comprehensively covers today's ecommerce landscape.
Packed with over 175 charts, case studies, benchmarking data, and growth analysis, this Report covers every inch of the ecommerce landscape.
For more commentary or a press copy of the report, please contact pr@digitalcommerce360.com.
What’s Included in the 2024 Top 1000 Report
Rankings, Benchmarks and Category Data
In addition to a full ranking of the Top 1000 online retailers by annual web sales, this report includes:
• Category data snapshots on the 14 key merchant categories of the Top 1000
• Fastest-growing retailers by merchant type/merchandise category
• Benchmark data, including conversion rates, AOVs, shipping, omnichannel, mobile, payments, web features and many more
If you would like to include our data in your reporting, please source Digital Commerce 360 and include our URL: https://www.digitalcommerce360.com/
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.
Erin Dowd
Digital Commerce 360
+1 312-362-9527
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other