2024 State of American Ecommerce Report The past, present and future of U.S.-based online retail

This report covers how the leading U.S.-based online retailers, and their respective categories are currently performing in ecommerce and provides projections through 2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Commerce 360 Unveils Groundbreaking New Report:

Digital Commerce 360, the leading authority on online retail, has released the groundbreaking 2024 State of American Ecommerce Report: The Past, Present and the Future of U.S.-based Online Retail. This comprehensive analysis goes beyond the annual Top 1000 ranking to forecast the future of online shopping in 14 key categories, providing crucial insights for retailers and investors alike.

"For years, Digital Commerce 360 has been the go-to source for data on the top U.S. online retailers," said Molly Love, CEO of Digital Commerce 360. "But this report takes it to a whole new level. We're not just looking back, we're looking forward, providing unparalleled clarity on the trajectory of the American ecommerce landscape."

Unveiling the Future of Online Shopping
The 2024 State of American Ecommerce Report features:

• Exclusive U.S.-based ecommerce projections through 2025: Predict the growth of 14 key online shopping categories, from apparel & accessories to food & beverage, and gain a competitive edge

• Historical web sales data: Analyze past performance and identify emerging trends since 2017

• Shopper demographics: Understand the unique customer base for each category and tailor your strategies accordingly

• Pre- and post-pandemic performance: Discover how the pandemic has reshaped online shopping behavior in each category and anticipate future shifts

• Top 5 online retailers in each category: Identify the leaders and learn from their success stories

ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV, and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls, and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts, and technology providers in meeting their goals.

About

Digital Commerce 360 is a global leader in retail and B2B ecommerce research and media, with over 25 years experience in ecommerce reporting. Our team of journalists and researchers publish a multitude of products each year, including award-winning research reports, newsletters, hundreds of charts and infographics, webinars, live events, and retailer rankings and sales data on thousands of ecommerce companies. As the founder of many groundbreaking ecommerce products and events, including the EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition, the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition (IRCE), the B2B Next Conference & Exhibition and the Top 500 Guide, our history speaks for itself.

