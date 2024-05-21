EnvisionB2B Announces 2024 Event: The Digital Race to B2B Excellence
EnvisionB2B 2024 is a high-impact B2B ecommerce event that will address the digital challenges manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers face.CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 21, 2024 -- EnvisionB2B is pleased to announce the highly anticipated one-day event, EnvisionB2B 2024: The Digital Race to B2B Excellence, scheduled for September 12 at Convene, 311 W. Monroe St, Chicago, IL.
EnvisionB2B 2024 is a high-impact B2B ecommerce event that will bring together industry-leading experts and technology providers to address the digital challenges faced by manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers.
The event agenda promises to be hands-on and fast-paced, focusing on solving the most critical B2B ecommerce challenges. Designed for B2B professionals by B2B experts, attendees will have the opportunity to design personalized ecommerce strategies tailored to their businesses.
EnvisionB2B is proud to introduce the four distinguished Keynote Speakers for the 2024 event, including:
These elite thought leaders and strategic ecommerce visionaries will equip attendees with practical strategies to flourish online and implement immediately.
This event presents a unique opportunity for B2B professionals to stay ahead of the curve and gain insights into the latest ecommerce trends.
Registration for EnvisionB2B 2024 is now open. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spots and connect with industry experts at this exciting event.
As a member of the media, we’d love for you to join us in September and cover the event that will make waves in the industry. Please email us if you’d like a Press Pass to attend EnvisionB2B, and we will review your request.
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 EVENTS
Digital Commerce 360 Events is a brand of Digital Commerce 360 that is home to EnvisionB2B. Our events and action-packed agendas are powered by a team of knowledgeable researchers and seasoned journalists focused on delivering critical expertise and best practices on many timely ecommerce topics.
