Remember The Monsters - Setting the Bar High for Newbie Authors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Murder mysteries have long been a staple of the literary world, captivating readers with their suspenseful plots, complicated characters, and unexpected twists. Each new novel in the genre brings something unique to the table, whether it's innovative storytelling techniques, chilling psychological thrills, or memorable protagonists. Well-written murder mysteries often set high standards for newbie authors, inspiring them to push the boundaries of the genre and deliver narratives that keep readers on the edge of their seats.
One such author who has surpassed expectations and set new standards for all new novelists is William Neal. His latest novel, "Remember the Monsters," is a gripping murder mystery that has captivated readers nationwide and beyond.
The story revolves around Abby Kendall- a tough, resolute, and emotionally vulnerable Chicago homicide detective. Her marriage to NHL mega-star, Shane Donnelly, is unraveling, and she finds herself chasing shadows in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with a cunning serial killer. When Abby's estranged husband is charged with manslaughter, the story takes a dark turn, leading Abby down a path far darker and more sinister than anything she thought imaginable. With a string of macabre murders, shocking revelations, and a chilling encounter with pure evil, "Remember the Monsters" keeps readers guessing until the very end.
Author William Neal shares his thoughts on his debut novel, stating, "I have always been impressed by the genre of murder mystery and suspense, and always wanted to be an author myself. 'Remember the Monsters' is one of my personal favorites, and I am honored to see that I was able to set a mark in the literary world."
Indeed, "Remember the Monsters" is a book that readers have loved nationwide and beyond. With its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and unexpected twists, it serves as an inspiration for many new authors to come.
Anyone interested in buying the novel can find it on Amazon.
About the Author:
Neal is a former college and professional hockey coach, ESPN color analyst, and television writer-producer with credits on some 400 hours of primetime programming. He has won numerous awards for his work. An avid skier and hiker, he holds a PhD degree and lives in Park City, UT with his two rescue cats, Mia and Jake.
Richard Bard
One such author who has surpassed expectations and set new standards for all new novelists is William Neal. His latest novel, "Remember the Monsters," is a gripping murder mystery that has captivated readers nationwide and beyond.
The story revolves around Abby Kendall- a tough, resolute, and emotionally vulnerable Chicago homicide detective. Her marriage to NHL mega-star, Shane Donnelly, is unraveling, and she finds herself chasing shadows in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with a cunning serial killer. When Abby's estranged husband is charged with manslaughter, the story takes a dark turn, leading Abby down a path far darker and more sinister than anything she thought imaginable. With a string of macabre murders, shocking revelations, and a chilling encounter with pure evil, "Remember the Monsters" keeps readers guessing until the very end.
Author William Neal shares his thoughts on his debut novel, stating, "I have always been impressed by the genre of murder mystery and suspense, and always wanted to be an author myself. 'Remember the Monsters' is one of my personal favorites, and I am honored to see that I was able to set a mark in the literary world."
Indeed, "Remember the Monsters" is a book that readers have loved nationwide and beyond. With its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and unexpected twists, it serves as an inspiration for many new authors to come.
Anyone interested in buying the novel can find it on Amazon.
About the Author:
Neal is a former college and professional hockey coach, ESPN color analyst, and television writer-producer with credits on some 400 hours of primetime programming. He has won numerous awards for his work. An avid skier and hiker, he holds a PhD degree and lives in Park City, UT with his two rescue cats, Mia and Jake.
Richard Bard
Infinity News Provider
email us here