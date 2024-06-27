International Business Brokers Association recognizes AJ Ramsey

AJ Ramsey Receives IBBA Top Producers Award

His significant contribution has earned him well-deserved recognition for his outstanding leadership, impact, and dedication to our industry” — IBBA Chair of the Board, Pino Bacinello

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC (TBA-ENC) business broker, AJ Ramsey as one of its top performers in 2023 with an IBBA Top Producers Award for outstanding performance as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program. Mr. Ramsey was awarded the Platinum Chairman’s Circle Award, the organization’s top producer award, which was only bestowed to 2% of its membership.

"This year’s award recipients have distinguished themselves through their exceptional professionalism and performance”, stated IBBA Chair of the Board, Pino Bacinello. “As an award recipient, AJ is acknowledged as contributing vastly to our profession. His significant contribution has earned him well-deserved recognition for his outstanding leadership, impact, and dedication to our industry."

Alongside receiving this prestigious award, AJ was selected to participate in an exclusive live panel discussion featuring top performers at their annual IBBA Global Conference as well as serving as a lead presenter in a national webcast. Additionally, AJ was invited to provide a guest editorial for the Fall 2024 IBBA quarterly magazine.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not-for-profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs, and networking opportunities and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more, visit www.ibba.org.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.