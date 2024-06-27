Building Research Systems, Inc. Welcomes Waldroop Steel, LLC as Newest TS324® and Alpha/Ascension Program Licensee

Building Research Systems Brayden Waldroop - Founder, Owner, and President - Waldroop Steel, LLC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Research Systems, Inc. (BRS) is thrilled to announce the addition of Waldroop Steel, LLC, based in Edmond, Oklahoma, as the newest licensee of our TS324® and Alpha/Ascension programs.

Waldroop Steel, LLC, is a company rooted in three generations of family expertise and boasts over half a century of experience in the metal building industry. With operations spanning all 50 states and international markets, Waldroop Steel's unique erector experiences and industry relationships provide a distinct advantage in designing, engineering, manufacturing, and supplying metal buildings. Their unwavering commitment to quality, durability, and customer satisfaction ensures their products meet the highest industry standards.

Waldroop Steel offers a diverse range of products and services, designed to meet the most challenging building specifications while accommodating individual customer preferences for style, color, amenities, and materials. Their extensive experience across various industries—including agriculture, aviation, commercial, education, and industrial—allows them to provide tailored solutions and free consultations that guarantee precision and excellence in every project.

Brayden Waldroop, the founder, owner, and president of Waldroop Steel, envisions the company as the premier metal building manufacturer in the industry, regardless of building size or complexity. "The more challenging the design and complexity, the better we perform. Our company offers a 100% guarantee on the quality and durability of our products, ensuring customer satisfaction and peace of mind. You can depend on us for ongoing friendly and professional support," Brayden remarked.

Waldroop Steel's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with BRS's mission, making them an ideal fit for the TS324® licensing program. The TS324® system, known for its Superior Seam Technology™ (SST) and numerous patented components, represents the most advanced product in the industry. "The BRS Alpha/Ascension licensing program was tailor-made for our company to enter the Structural Standing Seam Metal Roofing market. This program provided a seamless entry into offering the highest performing TS324® structural trapezoidal roof system without a significant initial capital expense. The almost immediate marketplace entry through this desirable licensing program was a very comfortable decision for our future growth opportunities," Brayden explained.

Building Research Systems, Inc. is proud to partner with Waldroop Steel, LLC, and looks forward to supporting their continued growth and success in the metal building industry.

To find out more on BRS, visit www.brsusa.com or call (405) 607-8877 with any questions.

Building Research Systems was founded in 1994 to fill a void in the metal construction industry. BRS’ sole purpose was to develop new and improved products for the metal construction market. They have assembled a first-class product development and product support team. It currently consists of highly experienced individuals with a long history of success in the metal construction industry. The BRS design and support team has more hands-on experience in developing, implementing, and maintaining new products than any manufacturer in the industry.