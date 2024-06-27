Telco Systems Wins the 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award
Telco Systems' Award-Winning Edge Computing Solutions Earn Recognition as a Digital InnovatorMANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of Edge Computing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as an industry disruptor and innovator with the 2024 Digital Innovator Awards, awarded by Intellyx, an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the disruptive vendors that support it.
Telco Systems was selected as a winner for its innovative Edgility platform that delivers future-ready, cost-effective, flexible edge solutions that help global organizations transform their operations, reduce costs and complexity, and stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world. Edgility simplifies the deployment, operations, management and maintenance of complex workloads, AI & business apps, network & security functions, operating systems, and compute devices on the on-prem edge, ensuring seamless functionality at the large-scale edge. Edgility transforms any edge device into a kubernetes enhanced, virtualized, managed, and intelligent edge.
"Edgility from Telco Systems focuses on the on-premises edge – IoT networks that have the luxury of gateways that can run in near-edge environments like server rooms, telco points-of-presence, or even data centers.” said Jason Bloomberg, Founder & Managing Director Intellyx BV. “Edgility provides a Linux-based virtualization platform that runs VMs and containers on any hardware platform. In addition, the Edgility software manages and orchestrates each of the Edgility-powered boxes across distributed, global edge deployments far more efficiently than traditional approaches. These boxes can run business applications as well as virtual routing and firewall capabilities, dramatically reducing the number of boxes that customers require to support complex IoT deployments”
The Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards are given to vendors helping their customers navigate the digital transformation journey. The winners were chosen based on their ability to help organizations drive business growth, modernize their operations, and improve customer experience.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Digital Innovator by Intellyx," said Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, CMO at Telco Systems. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, who constantly push the boundaries of what is possible. Edgility, with its trailblazing technology and simplicity of operations approach succeeds (where many others fail), in helping organizations make the move to virtualization at the edge. Edgility makes it affordable, simple and right out of the gate, for enterprises and telecommunication vendors alike, and we’re super committed to continuing to drive innovation and help our customers succeed in their digital transformation."
For more information about Telco Systems and its award-winning solutions, visit telco.com
About Telco Systems
Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.
telco.com.
Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, CMO
Telco Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn