Agility Holdings Group Launches 834 Labs
Company offers technology solutions to the health insurance industryRICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Holdings Group, an organization that invests in innovative insurance and health technology companies, is pleased to announce the launch of 834 Labs, a company designed to create and implement Insurtech and Healthtech solutions for its business partners. This new company compliments Agility Holdings Group’s goal to revolutionize access to insurance products, establish patient care, and improve health outcomes.
With its entry into the health technology sector, 834 Labs will allow businesses to unlock the power of streamlined data management to enhance operations and drive growth.
“This is an important addition to our organization,” said Mark Cunningham, COO of Agility Holdings Group. “With the experience of our team at 834 Labs, we’re able to provide real solutions for expanding technological requirements of the health insurance industry.”
As pioneers at the intersection of the technology, insurance and healthcare sectors, 834 Labs will craft innovative solutions that streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive industry-wide transformation. Among the services provided by 834 Labs will be:
• Communication Services
• CRM Services
• Commissions Tracking
• Quoting Platforms
• Artificial Intelligence
• Enrollment Platforms
• Process Automations
• Custom App Development
“As part of the Agility Holdings Group network, our company has the ability to offer modern technological solutions for businesses that know and trust the Agility brand,” 834 Labs President Jamie Willis said in a company statement. “With our cutting-edge Insurtech and Healthtech solutions, we will be able to empower these businesses to navigate complexities with ease and embrace the future of digital innovation.”
More about Agility Holdings Group:
Agility Holdings Group invests in innovative InsurTech, HealthTech, and related companies that aim to revolutionize access to insurance products, establish patient care, and improve health outcomes.
Frank Vasquez
Luminos Creative
+1 2817980370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn