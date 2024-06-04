Agility Holdings Group launches Agile People & Payroll service company
New company will offer human resources and payroll managementRICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Holdings Group, an organization that invests in innovative insurance- and health-technology companies, is pleased to announce the launch of Agile People & Payroll. The new company aligns with Agility Holdings Group’s goal of providing payroll, HR, accounting, and staffing services for its clients and partners.
Agile People & Payroll offers tailored solutions that help companies optimize revenue, reduce overhead, scale for peak seasonality, and improve the efficiency of operations.
“Through the relationships we’ve built, we know how much time and energy our partners are devoting to necessary, but time soaking tasks like hiring, payroll, commissions, etc. Agile People and Payroll (APP), alleviates that burden so our partners can focus on what they are best at, selling and building their membership,” said Mark Cunningham, COO of Agility Holdings Group.
As part of its wide-ranging services, Agile People & Payroll offers comprehensive HR services, payroll management with W-2 processing, tax filing, and direct deposit, as well as benefits administration covering COBRA and various pre-tax plans. In addition, APP specializes in performance management to improve workforce alignment, and provide regulatory compliance to ensure adherence to labor laws, and labor and employment law consultation.
“The purpose of our company is to offer back-office services that help our clients scale and ultimately run more successful businesses,” Agile People & Payroll said in a company statement. “Our partnership with Agility Holdings Group allows us an opportunity to help their existing clients navigate the difficult, and sometimes cumbersome, duties of human resources and payroll. As an experienced team in this field, we are confident we can help clients focus on their core businesses without the hassle of managing the many aspects of human resources and payroll.”
More about Agility Holdings Group:
Agility Holdings Group invests in innovative InsurTech, HealthTech, and related companies that aim to revolutionize access to insurance products, establish patient care, and improve health outcomes.
