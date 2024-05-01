Agility Holdings Group launches Member Care Insurance & Administrative Services
The new company will offer administrative support and brokerage servicesRICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Holdings Group, an organization that invests in innovative insurance- and health-technology companies, is pleased to announce the launch of Member Care Insurance & Administrative Services. The launch bolsters Agility Holdings Group’s goal to to provide insurance and health related organizations with access to outsourced administrative services, improve member experience (MxM), and provide unique broker enrollment solutions.
Member Care Insurance & Administrative Services, a premier partner in outsourced healthcare solutions, will further position Agility Holdings Group as a leader in the healthcare services industry.
“We are excited to launch Member Care Insurance & Administrative Services,” said Mark Cunningham, COO of Agility Holdings Group. “Our company continues to look for pioneering ways to help organizations provide better access to healthcare and adding a service-oriented company like Member Care Insurance & Administrative Services is another great way for us to fulfill an important need.”
Member Care Insurance & Administrative Services employs a strategic 3-tiered method in its business. The company delivers front-end administrative support, licensed insurance brokerage services, and optimizes the back-end member experience. Through a fusion of expertise and innovation, they empower businesses to scale efficiently, trim costs, and deliver unparalleled member services compared to in-house operations.
“Working under the umbrella of Agility Holdings Group gives us access to long-term relationships with leaders in the healthcare industry,” the company said in a statement. “Through our innovative approach, we can bolster those relationships and provide services that continue to benefit our partners.”
