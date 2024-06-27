Tim MacDonald of NorthWestern Energy Receives an MEA Life Sustaining Award
Tim MacDonald, gas technician, for NorthWestern Energy receives an MEA Life Sustaining Award for saving a stroke victim.
MEA Energy Association (MEA) is pleased to recognize Tim MacDonald, gas technician, for NorthWestern Energy, with a Life Sustaining Award. MacDonald was nominated by Brandy Powers, director brand & customer communications, of NorthWestern Energy.
On January 24, 2023, Tim MacDonald, a gas technician at NorthWestern Energy Huron Ops Center, demonstrated quick thinking and compassion while exiting the facility. Instead of his usual route down Lincoln St., MacDonald took Nevada St. where he unexpectedly encountered an elderly man who had fallen to the ground. Tim promptly assisted the individual, ensuring their comfort and contacting emergency services. Thanks to MacDonald’s swift actions, the man received medical attention and was later diagnosed with a stroke. MacDonald’s intervention likely saved the man’s life, highlighting his dedication to helping others in need.
“The award recipients embody positive values and qualities that make valuable contributions to society,” said John Gann, membership and marketing sr. vice president of MEA. “MacDonald’s actions are a reflection of his character and the professional development he received as employees of NorthWestern Energy.”
NorthWestern Energy, member of MEA, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park.
MEA Life Sustaining Awards are presented to individuals from member companies who have saved the life of another The MEA Meritorious Service Award recognizes those who have performed actions in the service of another that are considered above and beyond. Nominations are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards at MEAenergy.org/awards.
