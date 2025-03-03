MEA Energy Association Announces 2025 Gas Ops Roundtable in Minneapolis

Ask, Learn, Share, and Connect with the People and Power Behind Natural Gas.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MEA Energy Association (MEA) is pleased to announce the upcoming Gas Ops Roundtable, scheduled for March 18-20, 2025, at the Minneapolis Marriott West in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This annual event is a forum for natural gas professionals to drive operational excellence through small group discussions and powerful connections.Guided by seasoned industry experts, gas utilities from across the Midwest come together to share knowledge and address key challenges in codes and standards, measurement and controls, distribution, safety, and gas control. This year attendees will ask questions and share solutions on important topics including:• Union/management safety communications breakdown• Hourly versus whole day forecasting• Meter and regulator sizing• Emergency preparedness• Balancing automation and human oversight in control rooms• Third party damages• Addressing field safety threats"The Gas Ops Roundtable is an invaluable opportunity for professionals to engage directly with peers, share experiences, and gain insights into the evolving landscape of the natural gas sector," explains Stacey Bonine, program services vice president at MEA. "Our goal is to foster a collaborative environment where attendees can ask questions, learn from each other, and collectively enhance industry practices."For more information and to register, visit MEAenergy.org/gas-ops-roundtable While gas professionals convene in the Minneapolis area, MEA will also host Train the Evaluator for OQ evaluators on March 17. The one-day training provides information on the theory of evaluation, but its strength is in providing useful information and hands-on practice for conducting credible performance evaluations. Learn more at MEAenergy.org/train-the-evalautor About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

