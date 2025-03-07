Environmental Leadership Learning Conference Set for April 7-9, 2025, in St. Louis, MO

Industry Experts to Address Regulatory Changes, Sustainability, and Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural gas and electric delivery professionals navigating the complex landscape of environmental laws and regulations will convene at the Environmental Leadership Learning Conference, taking place April 7-9, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri. Hosted by MEA’s Environmental Committee, this event provides utility and consulting personnel with insights into regulatory updates, policy changes, and emerging environmental challenges.Keeping Pace with ChangeAs environmental regulations continue to evolve, the conference will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead. One of the most anticipated sessions, "USEPA Regulatory Update," will be led by David Cozad of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, offering a deep dive into recent and upcoming regulatory changes, policy shifts, and enforcement priorities impacting the energy and utility sectors.Attendees will also gain valuable perspectives from the "Air Regulatory Panel" featuring industry leaders Stephen Holcomb (NiSource), Ryan Birkenholz (Burns & McDonnell), and Beckie Maddox (Constellation Nuclear). This session will explore the evolving landscape of air regulations and their real-world impacts on businesses and communities.Innovative Approaches to Environmental ChallengesThe conference will spotlight cutting-edge environmental strategies, including the "Bedrock & Roll" session. Experts Derek Ingram (Loureiro Engineering) and Michele Gurgas (ComEd) will discuss bedrock’s role in remediation efforts and present compelling case studies, including a project with ComEd.Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in sessions covering Manufactured Gas Plant (MGP) sites, Naturally Occurring Radioactive Material (NORM), and regulations surrounding eagles and migratory birds, among other critical topics.A Call to Action: Reimagine. Redesign. Renew.This year, MEA’s Environmental Committee introduces a unifying theme—Reimagine. Redesign. Renew. These three words serve as both a mission and a challenge for industry professionals to embrace continuous improvement, adaptation, and leadership in environmental stewardship."Our goal is to empower attendees with the knowledge, resources, and connections they need to navigate environmental challenges and drive meaningful change," said Chris LaNasa of CenterPoint Energy and Chair of the MEA Environmental Committee. "This conference is designed by industry professionals for industry professionals, ensuring that discussions are relevant, actionable, and impactful."Registration & More InformationThe Environmental Leadership Learning Conference is open to utility and consulting personnel seeking to stay informed and proactive in environmental compliance and sustainability efforts. For more details and to register, visit MEAenergy.org/environmental About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

