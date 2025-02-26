Utility Fleet Professionals to Gather in Columbus, OH

NiSource/Columbia Gas of Ohio hosts the MEA Transportation & Fleet Roundtable this April.

This will be an exciting two days of learning and networking with industry peers as well as a little fun!” — Chuck Yoder

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility fleet professionals from the Midwest will come together April 8-10 for the MEA Transportation & Fleet Roundtable, hosted in Columbus, Ohio at Columbia Gas of Ohio (NiSource). The niche event features expert presentations, open discussions, and valuable networking opportunities for professionals focused on optimizing transportation and fleet operations within the utility industry.This year’s roundtable addresses key topics including telematics, cost-saving strategies, fleet standardization, and more, with the goal of empowering utility professionals with practical knowledge to enhance fleet efficiency, compliance, and performance.A highly relevant subject for 2025 is work order review and mechanic performance management. Presented in a panel format, NiSource and ComEd will explore best practices in managing work orders, tracking performance efficiency, and evaluating mechanic performance. Attendees will gain insights into improving workflows, performance management, and operational compliance across utility fleets.Other discussion topics include:• Power BI and emerging technologies• Facilities needs and goals for the future of fleet• Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) and driver regulations“The 2025 edition of the MEA Transportation and Fleet Roundtable has a great lineup of speakers and topics and will feature industry leaders speaking from personal experience,” explains Chuck Yoder of NiSource and Chair of the MEA Transportation and Fleet Committee. “This will be an exciting two days of learning and networking with industry peers as well as a little fun!”For more information or to register, please visit MEAenergy.org/transportation-fleet About MEAMEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association in 1905 by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.

