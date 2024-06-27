Stord’s Flexible Fulfillment and Technology Power The Zero Proof’s Complete Retail Operation Amid Accelerated Growth
After experiencing 3.5x year-over-year growth, innovative beverage company embraces Cloud Supply Chain capabilities and flexibility
The Zero Proof, the leading non-alcoholic beverage online retailer and wholesaler, announces its new partnership with Stord, the leader in high-volume fulfillment services and technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands.
"We’re entering a new chapter in our growth and I can rest easy at night knowing we have the support of Stord’s team of fulfillment experts and software engineers providing us with the tools we need to delight our customers with every order," said Sean Goldsmith, The Zero Proof’s Co-founder and CEO.
Founded in 2019, The Zero Proof experienced staggering growth providing eager online customers access to over 30 curated non-alcoholic brands and its own private label offerings of Saint Viviana wine and Lapo’s Negroni. Over the past two years, non-alcoholic beverages have been the third-fastest growing category in US markets, and The Zero Proof is perfectly positioned to capitalize on that demand, leading to a 3.5x year-over-year growth.
From inception, The Zero Proof fulfilled every order inhouse and managed inventory through an inflexible inventory management system, paying high parcel premiums with limited ability to negotiate or expand carrier options. With their rapid growth, The Zero Proof’s packout process experienced high outbound damage and mispick rates. These inefficiencies and errors created time consuming customer support tickets, increased costs, and negatively impacted customer experience.
Initially, The Zero Proof pursued 3PLs dedicated to the wine industry, but found that too many limitations existed around rigid processes and inability to handle a wide variety of SKU types.
With Stord, The Zero Proof is able to enjoy the technological and physical logistic benefits of Cloud Supply Chain to enable a seamless end-to-end consumer experience. Stord now powers all B2B and DTC order fulfillment out of its Atlanta headquarters, and can expand The Zero Proof into its other locations to meet customer demand.
The Zero Proof has significantly reduced delivery cost through Stord Parcel combined with Stord’s Last-Mile Optimization software. With simplified carrier management across an array of carriers, and automated optimal carrier and service level selection for every package, The Zero Proof can now drive efficiency and cost-effectiveness while meeting demanding consumer expectations.
By implementing Stord’s Order Management System (OMS), Stord One Commerce, The Zero Proof enjoys real-time order and inventory visibility; this, paired with Stord’s Warehouse Management System (WMS), Stord One Warehouse, has already reduced expensive mispick error rates by over 85%. The OMS is paired with Inventory Planning, which generates intelligent per-SKU demand forecasting based on The Zero Proof’s historical and projected sales and can even account for planned marketing initiatives.
“Our growth necessitated that we find a partner with a similar mindset and the capability to keep up with our ambitious goals,” said Casey Beard, Chief Operating Officer at The Zero Proof. “I cannot thank the Stord team enough. Stord continues to perform above and beyond week after week and we know our entire retail fulfillment operation is in great hands. The immediate improvements we realized through the implementation of Stord One Commerce and the cost savings of Stord Parcel will allow us to easily meet our customer demand. The work Stord is doing is massively appreciated.”
"I love partnering with brands that are singularly focused on providing exemplary customer experience by enabling its supply chain - and The Zero Proof is a perfect match for Stord. The Zero Proof is dedicated to serving a rapidly growing market with the best product offerings and delivering it, at scale, with the speed and flexibility only achievable through a Cloud Supply Chain enabled logistics solution," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord.
