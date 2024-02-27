LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Receives White House Endorsement for Innovative Approach to Combating Health Disparities

LLENA(AI) Health Solutions, Inc. Joins Forces with the Biden-Harris Administration in a Historic Effort to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities

This is a personal journey -Type 2 Diabetes has claimed the lives of many of my loved ones, we are passionate about this mission and the partnership with the White House is an honor.”
— Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards advancing public health, LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc is proud to announce its approval and acceptance into the White House Biden/Harris Administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health select group of companies in this space. This ground-breaking initiative underscores the administration's commitment to enhancing the nation's health outcomes and addressing the critical issues of hunger and nutrition disparities.

LLENA(AI)™ is at the forefront of a health revolution with its personalized nutrition, exercise, and coaching platform, designed to provide on-demand support and guidance across the social spectrum. From rural and underserved communities to those with ample resources, LLENA(AI)™'s mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being, thereby contributing to the reduction of the nation's healthcare costs. This is especially critical considering Medicaid and Medicare currently shoulder over $320 billion annually in diabetes-related costs alone.

The collaboration with the Biden/Harris Administration allows LLENA(AI)™ to extend its innovative services to over 300 million Americans seeking to improve their health and embrace healthier lifestyles. This partnership is particularly beneficial for SNAP/EBT families and communities, offering them accessible and affordable solutions.

By leveraging AI and health data, alongside convenient food delivery services, LLENA(AI)™ aims to elevate nutrition and health awareness within these communities, offering tailored solutions that address both individual health needs and broader societal issues.

LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc is committed to reaching rural and underserved communities through the LLENA(AI)™ Health Channel, collaborating with partners in nutrition, exercise, and coaching to support a nation battling chronic disease and escalating healthcare costs. This includes strategic efforts to provide healthy snack options for children both in schools and at home with its Sneeky Snaks ™ line of healthy alternatives coming soon.

With the Biden-Harris Administration announcing nearly $1.7 billion in new commitments from a diverse group of stakeholders, LLENA(AI)™ stands out as a key player in the collective effort to transform public health landscapes. This collaboration is part of a broader initiative that aims to fulfill President Biden's ambitious goal to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030, while simultaneously narrowing the gap in health disparities.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/02/27/fact-sheet-the-biden-harris-administration-announces-nearly-1-7-billion-in-new-commitments-cultivated-through-the-white-house-challenge-to-end-hunger-and-build-healthy-communities/

https://health.gov/sites/default/files/2024-02/White%20House%20Challenge%20Commitments.pdf

LLENA (AI)™ is poised to expand its cutting-edge personalized nutrition, exercise, and coaching platform, which offers comprehensive on-demand support and guidance to individuals from all walks of life. Whether it's serving underserved communities or those with greater resources, LLENA (AI)™'s mission is to empower everyone to take charge of their health and wellness.

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc.

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always, LLENA (AI)™ Health Solutions Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence.

About LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc

LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc is a leader in personalized nutrition, exercise, and coaching, utilizing AI and health data to provide on-demand support and guidance. With a focus on accessibility and affordability, LLENA(AI)™ is dedicated to empowering individuals across the spectrum of society to take control of their health and well-being, thereby reducing healthcare costs and addressing hunger and nutrition disparities.

