UK dog owners reach over 50% of their daily steps target by walking their pets – but not all breeds are equal
Siberian Husky owners walk more than owners of other breeds; Glaswegians lead the pack in ranking of big-city dog walkers; Labradors are Brits’ top breedLONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK dog owners average around 52% of their recommended daily steps count just by walking their beloved pets, according to new figures from pet care rewards app Biscuit, which analysed the walking habits of more than 330,000 dogs across the UK over the last 12 months.
The pet wellness study found that Siberian Huskies are walked the furthest each day, averaging around 4.8 km – around 60% of their owners’ daily step target, and 17% further than the UK’s daily dog-walk average of 4.1km. The German Shepherd Dog Cross and the German Shepherd Dog covered the second and third longest distances, averaging walks of 4.71km and 4.65km each day.
Here come the hot steppers: The 10 breeds of dog that get you closest to your daily step target
1. Siberian Husky – 4.82km daily walk, 60% of owners’ daily step target
2. German Shepherd Dog Cross - 4.71km daily walk, 59% of owners’ daily step target
3. German Shepherd Dog – 4.53km daily walk, 57% of owners’ daily step target
4. Border Collie - 4.53km daily walk, 57% of owners’ daily step target
5. Bulldog – 4.42km daily walk, 55% of owners’ daily step target
6. Labradoodle - 4.40km daily walk, 55% of owners’ daily step target
7. Border Collie Cross – 4.28km daily walk, 53% of owners’ daily step target
8. Sprocker Spaniel – 4.28km daily walk, 53% of owners’ daily step target
9. Dachshund – 4.26km daily walk, 53% of owners’ daily step target
10. Cocker Spaniel – 4.26km daily walk, 53% of owners’ daily step target
Big-city dog walkers fall short of the UK average distance – but Glaswegians lead the pack
Glaswegians are best-in-class among dog walkers in the UK’s biggest cities, but even their 4.10km daily distance (51% of their daily step target) falls short of the UK average of 4.13km. Notably, though, Glasgow’s dog walkers outpace the national norm, averaging 2.41km/h – that’s 6% faster than the UK average of 2.27km/h.
• Owners in Leeds walk their dogs second furthest each day, reaching 3.79km at an average pace of 1.99km/h.
• Dog owners in Sheffield and Birmingham rank equal third for distance, both hitting 3.76km per day. Brummies walk quicker than Sheffielders though, averaging 2.19km/h compared to 2.09km/h.
• London’s dog owners rank only ninth in the top-ten big-city countdown, with a 3.4km daily dog-walk average, 17% under the UK norm. Bristolian dog walkers complete the top 10, walking 3.3km each day, which is 21% less than the national average.
Claire Greenyer, who co-founded Biscuit in 2022, said: “Owning a dog is clearly a tonic for good health, with daily dog walks accounting for over half of a person’s recommended daily steps. It’s also important to make sure dogs get the exercise they need each day to stay healthy. Biscuit rewards owners for walking their pets, with vouchers for money off at retailers like Asda, Amazon, and Tails.com. It means each walk isn’t just an endorphin rush for pet and owner, but it’s cash in the pocket. Some owners have reached over £500 in value over the last year. What’s not to love?!”
Labradors named ‘Luna’ – the UK’s favourite dog breed and name revealed
Biscuit’s data also reveals that the UK’s favourite dog breed is the Labrador Retriever, making up more than 8% of the nation’s dogs – that’s around one in every 12. Next up is the Cocker Spaniel (one in every 15 dogs), and Cockapoos complete the top three (one in every 17 dogs).
• ‘Luna’ is the nation’s favourite dog name, topping the list for a massive nine breeds of dog, including Labradors. Statistically, one in every 72 UK dogs is named Luna.
• ‘Bella’ came second (one in every 78 dogs) and is the top name across five breeds of dog.
• ‘Milo’ is the UK’s third favourite dog name, being the top choice across three breeds of dog. Statistically, one in every 92 dogs in the UK is called Milo.
Dog owners who want to ensure they call only their pet at the playing field should consider names like Oscar, Dexter, Archie, Ralph, or Bruno – the bottom five in Biscuit’s top-30 countdown.
Top dogs: Britain’s favourite dog breeds and top name
1. Labrador Retriever - Luna
2. Cocker Spaniel - Milo
3. Cockapoo - Teddy
4. Dachshund - Rolo
5. French Bulldog - Hugo
6. Border Collie - Luna
7. Staffordshire Bull Terrier - Bella
8. Jack Russell Terrier - Milo
9. Chihuahua - Lola
10. Mixed breed - Luna
Dog owners in Leeds and Liverpool love a Labrador
Labrador Retrievers are the breed of choice for dog owners in Leeds, Liverpool, Bristol, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. The friendly, high-spirited companion also features as the second or third most popular breed in Birmingham, London, Manchester, and Sheffield. But Leicester’s dog owners break from convention: among the UK’s ten largest cities, it’s the only town where Labradors don’t make the top-three breeds.
Top dogs: Top dog breeds in the UK’s biggest cities
• Birmingham – Cocker Spaniel
• Bristol – Labrador Retriever
• Edinburgh - Labrador Retriever
• Glasgow - Labrador Retriever
• Leeds - Labrador Retriever
• Leicester - Cocker Spaniel
• Liverpool - Labrador Retriever
• London - Cockapoo
• Manchester - Cockapoo
• Sheffield - Cockapoo
The Biscuit Pet Care app is free to use, and offers rewards from partner brands including Tesco, Amazon, Marks & Spencer, and The Dining Out Card. Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store today.
Methodology
Figures were calculated using Biscuit’s user database, which tracked dog-walking activity for 337,797 UK dogs active during the 12-month period from June 2023 to May 2024. The recommended daily step count figure was taken as 10,000 steps, equating to 8km (Medical News Today / CDC) (https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/how-many-steps-should-you-take-a-day#for-general-health). The UK’s largest city list was based on resident number figures from Statista (https://www.statista.com/statistics/275359/largest-cities-in-the-united-kingdom/.)
Charlotte Obeney | Gabi Grzywacz
3THINKRS
+44 20 8087 2843
biscuit@3thinkrs.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram