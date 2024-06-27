[Enhancing Macao MICE Sector’s International Development] 24 Experts and Leaders from Major Industries Nominated as “Macao Convention Ambassadors” to Attract More International Professional Conventions to be Held in Macao

MACAU, June 27 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held the “Macao Convention Ambassador” Award Ceremony today (26 June), and 24 leading figures from the major industries and academic experts were bestowed with letters of appointment, officially designating them as the “Macao Convention Ambassadors”. Taking advantage of their extensive network and influential position in their industries, the “Macao Convention Ambassadors” will not only enhance the city’s reputation as the preferred destination for global conferences and destinations, but also attract an increased number of regional and international professional conferences to Macao. In alignment with the “1+4” development strategy for appropriately diversified economy, the initiative aims to drive forward the development of Macao’s MICE industry.

Currently, the “Macao Convention Ambassadors” are planning to introduce international conferences related to their industries, including Chinese medicine and medical equipment. By showcasing the advantages of Macao’s MICE industry to their international peers, such as preferential policies given by the Central Government to Macao, excellent MICE venues and professional MICE teams, the “Macao Convention Ambassadors” will devote themselves to attracting more international conferences to be hosted in Macao.

“Macao Convention Ambassadors” Helping to Introduce International Professional Conferences

President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute Vincent U stated in his speech that the 24 appointed “Macao Convention Ambassadors” are all leading figures from different professional sectors, covering the four key industries of big health, high-tech, convention and trade, culture and sports, as well as the China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform. He believes that by leveraging the professional strengths and social influence of these heavyweight individuals, more high-quality professional industry conferences can be attracted to Macao, helping to implement the “1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy.

One of the “Macao Convention Ambassadors” who is a dentist said that after becoming a “Macao Convention Ambassador”, he will promote Macao to the international world more actively. He believes that Macao’s conference and other supporting facilities can attract more conference attendees to come to Macao with their families for tourism. By hosting international conferences in Macao and inviting medical professionals from around the world, the local industry can gain a better understanding of new medical technologies.

Another “Macao Convention Ambassador” from the big health sector said that Macao is an ideal place to host international conferences, especially with the government’s support for the development of the biomedical and healthcare industries in recent years. This August, they will introduce the most influential society for Chinese medicine from Europe, which has held its annual meeting for over 10 years, to hold its conference in Macao. Next year, they will go overseas to attend international conferences to promote Macao’s advantages in hosting convention and exhibition activities, as well as building Macao’s brand as an international conference destination.

A “Macao Convention Ambassador” from the high-tech sector said that Macao has abundant convention and exhibition venues as well as tourism resources. With the support of hardware and software, Macao has hosted several large international conferences in recent years, including an AI international conference. These experiences will help introduce different types of international conferences to Macao in the future. They will also try to bid and compete for hosting large international academic conferences in Macao.

Bridging cross-industry exchange and industrial chain linkage

The award ceremony for the “Macao Convention Ambassadors” included an exchange session, where the newly appointed ambassadors interacted with representatives from the convention and exhibition industry associations as well as representatives from Macao’s integrated resort and leisure enterprises. Through this exchange platform, communication was facilitated among industry leaders, convention and exhibition service providers, and venue operators, which will help to attract more conferences and events to Macao, connect the upstream, midstream, and downstream of the industrial chain, and form a new pattern of collaborative industry development, thereby driving the robust development of Macao’s convention and exhibition industry and other sectors.

The 24 individuals appointed as “Macao Convention Ambassadors" cover the four key industries of healthcare, high-tech, convention and trade, culture and sports, as well as the China-PSCs platform. The list is as follows (in alphabetical order of English surnames):

Big health sector:

Carlos Manuel Brito Augusto, Honorary President of Macau Dental Association Deng Chuxia, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences University of Macau Lee Ming Yuen, Simon, Guest Professor of The State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine and the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences of the University of Macau Wang Yitao, Founding Director of the Chinese Medical Research Institute of the University of Macau Wong Chon Kit, Jerry, President of the Macau Dental Association Xu Ren-He, Distinguished Professor and Vice Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Macau Zeng Li, Dean of Faculty of Chinese Medicine, Macau University of Science and Technology Zhu Yi Zhun, Assistant Vice President and Director of School of Pharmacy of Macau University of Science & Technology / Academician of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts

Modern finance sector:

9.So Yuk Chow, Jacky, Chair Professor of School of Business, Macau University of Science and Technology

10.Yu Jun, Dean of Faculty of Business Administration, University of Macau

High-tech sector:

11.Li Jianqing, Assistant Director of School of Computer Science and Engineering, Macau University of Science and Technology

12.Mak Pui-In, Director of State-Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, University of Macau

13.Tam Kam Weng, Ken, Director of Centre for Science and Engineering Promotion, University of Macau

14.Tang Zikang, Director of Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering, University of Macau

15.U Leong Hou, Ryan, Director of the Center for Data Science

16.U Seng Pan, The founding Council President of Macao Institute of Industrial Technology

17.Wong Seng Fat, Alfred, Interim Master of Cheng Yu Tung College of University of Macau

18.Xu Cheng-Zhong, Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Macau

19.Zhang Keke, Associate Vice-President of Macau University of Science and Technology / Director of Macau Institute of Space Technology and Application

Convention and exhibition combined with culture and sports:

20.Tong Kai Chung, Samuel, President of Macau Institute of Management

21.Vong Chuk Kwan, Fanny, Rector of the Macao University of Tourism

China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform:

22.Carlos Cid Álvares, President of Portugal -China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Macau Delegation)

23.Chow Y Ping, President of Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce for Small and Medium Enterprises

24.Ip Kuai Peng, Vice Rector of the City University of Macao