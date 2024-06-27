27 June 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye

On June 26, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yashar Guler.

Expressing sincere gratitude for his time, the guest conveyed warm greetings to Hero-Arkadag on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting that Türkiye attaches great importance to strengthening relations with brotherly Turkmenistan, which implements a foreign policy based on the principles of permanent neutrality.

Having conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of the Republic of Türkiye, National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the visit of the Minister of Defense of a friendly country and the negotiations held within its framework with Turkmen colleagues will give impetus to the expansion and strengthening of bilateral ties.

Continuing the meeting, the guest noted the significant contribution of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to the development of fruitful interstate dialogue in both bilateral and multilateral formats, within the framework of regional and international organizations, including TURKSOY.

Yashar Guler also noted that the conferment of the title «Hormatly il ýaşulusy» of Turkmenistan to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by Decree of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was a source of special pride for the entire Turkish people and a vivid symbol of the inviolability of the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries.

Thanking for the kind words, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted that the Republic of Türkiye is the closest fraternal state, interaction with which is long-term and strategic.

As Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty emphasized, Türkiye is a significant trade and economic partner of our country. The fuel and energy complex, energy, transport and communications sector were identified as priority vectors.

Continuing the meeting, Hero-Arkadag emphasized that neutral Turkmenistan, based on the Military Doctrine, which is purely defensive in nature, is carrying out comprehensive work to ensure peace and prosperity.

For many years, cooperation in the military field has been successfully developing between our countries. In this regard, the subject of discussion was the possibility of increasing interaction in this direction. In this context, the National Leader of the Turkmen people confirmed his readiness to consider the proposals of the Turkish side.

At the end of the meeting, Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye noted the unwavering commitment of the two states to build up fruitful cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.