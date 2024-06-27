NEW GALVIN GREEN SHIRT COLLECTION OFFERS GOLFERS A UNIQUE LOOK
-Latest long-lasting range highlighted by flowing DNA molecular structure designs-VAXJO, SWEDEN, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exclusive designs of the latest shirt collection from leading high-tech golf apparel brand Galvin Green were inspired by flowing DNA molecular structures and offer golfers a selection of super distinctive styles that are sure to stand out on the course this summer.
Crafted to provide top breathability and UV protection in warmer temperatures, the new styles incorporate a series of eye-catching scientific patterns to ensure the shirts continue the sustainable brand’s legacy of challenging traditional golfing conceptions. The all-encompassing men’s collection is comprised of 12 bold designs in an unmatched palette of colors, while six contemporary women’s styles deliver an unrivalled fashionable look.
“Technical molecular structures form such an important part of our Part Two shirt range to offer a modern appearance that looks exceptional,” said Designer Batur Raza Muhammad. “We focused on combining striking patterns with highly appealing colors that perfectly compliment the scientific shapes to deliver a premium selection of shirts that keep golfers cool and dry, while also providing UV protection of 20+,” he added.
Galvin Green designers have carefully selected the most durable materials to ensure the breathable shirts are manufactured to the highest quality in order to provide market leading product longevity, while also delivering excellent value for customers. As an Innovation Partner to the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, the Swedish apparel brand is committed to delivering the most responsibly made garments that mitigate environmental impact.
Leading the VENTIL8™ PLUS shirt line is the dazzling MANNIX in an all-over pattern inspired by the molecular structure of Dopamine – a hormone associated with pleasure when golfers hit a great shot or break a personal best. Available in five vibrant colors, the lightweight shirt comes with double cuff sleeve ends and a contrasting placket for an extra special touch.
The captivating MARCUS shirt instantly catches the eye thanks to an all-over DNA pattern. The complex and easily recognisable helix structure is designed with the shapes of golf balls and tee pegs for those who enjoy golf to the fullest. The shirt comes in four colorways, including a super refreshing Atlantis Green option.
“Golf is very much part of our DNA at Galvin Green, and the MARCUS shirt exemplifies our passion for the game through its appealing design that we expect to be a hit with serious golfers seeking an extra special garment this summer,” added Batur.
The MILLER shirt provides a super sophisticated appearance to draw attention for all the right reasons on and off the fairways. It features an all-over micro golf ball print, plus a contrasting collar and sleeve ends to ensure the design is the envy of playing partners this season. It is available in six trendy color options, including a stellar Red/Navy style.
The distinctive MILO is inspired by the nerve signals connecting the human mind and body to offer an equally striking appearance, while the MACOY incorporates a diagonal stripe across the chest in four different shades of color to draw the eye. Both shirts boast a tailored collar and open sleeve ends and come in five and three colorways respectively.
Completing the top men’s range is the MELVIN which also features a micro golf ball print to resemble the shooting movement of cells in the body to provide a superb summer golf look.
For women, the chic MANDY golf shirt leads the way offering top performance and super fashionable looks in abundance. It draws inspiration from the DNA helix structure in a wavy graphic that depicts the movement of golf balls to offer something totally unique. The garment comes in three color combinations, including a White/Cool Grey style that can be paired with skirts, skorts and pants in matching VENTIL8™ PLUS fabric for a superior outfit.
The MINNIE sleeveless shirt features a similar print based on flowing molecular movement to resemble gentle frills. Providing a superb look and soft feel, it features a buttonless V-neck collar and comes in five vivid colorways, including the fresh Camelia Rose/White option.
The contemporary MEG design and super stretchy MAYLA seersucker fabric shirt are two other top sleeveless styles for the hottest of days on the golf course, while the bold MELODY and two-tone MIRELLE short-sleeve shirts can be worn both on and off the fairways.
For details of the full Part Two shirts collection, available from today, visit www.galvingreen.com.
