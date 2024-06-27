Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures transformer to restore Odesa's energy infrastructure

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has procured a power transformer for approximately 1.3 million euros, funded by a financial contribution from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate, implemented by KfW.

This purchase will directly benefit over 65,000 residents of the historical section of Odesa, encompassing various essential services including kindergartens, hospitals, and educational institutions. The new transformer will notably improve the heating and hot water supply capacities critical for the daily needs of the population. It is tailored to enhance the operational efficiency and reliability of the region’s energy infrastructure.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors.

To date the Fund has reached EUR 500 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

