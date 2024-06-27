"Slime Calligraphy" Event at "Dragon Quest Island" Starts Tuesday, June 25

Visitors can decorate slimes however they wish Each slime is uniquely designed

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular attraction "Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Genie and the Guided Adventurers" at anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, is currently holding a "Slime Coloring Experience" event where visitors can enjoy decorating the popular "slime" characters from the franchise. From Tuesday, June 25th, a special "Slime Calligraphy" event begins, based on the art of Japanese calligraphy. In addition to watercolor paints, guests can use Japanese-style calligraphy ink to create their own unique slimes.

■Overview: Slime Calligraphy at "Dragon Quest Island"

Start Date: Tuesday, June 25th, 2024

Location: "Onokogard Workshop" (Next to "Onokogard Castle" in "Dragon Quest Island") within Nijigen no Mori.

Price: 1,800 yen (including tax) *Tickets are available for purchase at the reception of Onokogard Castle.

Details: A new "Slime Calligraphy" event is being held at "Dragon Quest Island", allowing guests to use calligraphy ink to decorate their personal slimes.

Estimated time required: Approximately 30 minutes

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

■Overview: Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Genie and the Guided Adventurers

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that combines the real and digital worlds of Dragon Quest. Attraction participants become the heros of their own quests, following an original storyline and enjoying the world of Dragon Quest as they embark on an adventure to recover Onokogard’s royal armlet. In addition to this, participants are now able to enjoy a new side quest "The Making of a Merry Man", revealing yet another never-seen-before Dragon Quest storyline.