Berlin Barracks/Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3004139
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/26/2024 1937 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Southbound
TOWN: Montpelier
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Name withheld pending family notification
AGE:
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kelly Pelletier
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious/Non-life threatening
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a reported two vehicle collision on Interstate 89 southbound. Evidence at the scene revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling north on I-89 when, for reasons still under investigation, crossed over the median, entered the southbound lane and struck vehicle #2 head-on. Operator #1 was pronounced dead at the scene and the sole occupant of their vehicle. Operator #2 was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
This crash is still under investigation, and members of the public with information which may assist investigators are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Middlesex and Montpelier Fire Departments and Agency of Transportation.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191