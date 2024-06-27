Drivemind by Pixready Ltd. Wins Silver in A' 3D Awards
Pixready Ltd. Receives Silver A' Design Award for Innovative Autonomous Delivery Vehicle DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of computer graphics design, has announced Pixready Ltd. as a winner in the Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design category for their exceptional work titled "Drivemind." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Drivemind within the computer graphics industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and influential design.
Drivemind's recognition by the A' Design Award is a testament to its relevance and impact on the computer graphics industry. The design aligns with current trends in autonomous delivery vehicles, showcasing how innovative 3D modeling and rendering techniques can effectively communicate complex design concepts. Drivemind's success demonstrates the practical benefits of advanced computer graphics for various stakeholders, including designers, manufacturers, and end-users.
Pixready Ltd.'s award-winning design stands out for its unique fusion of retro aesthetics and modern functionality. The precise 3D models, crafted using cutting-edge 3Ds Max technology, are complemented by photorealistic visualizations in outdoor scenes, effectively showcasing the vehicle's distinctive appearance. Drivemind's design strikes a balance between nostalgia and innovation, appealing to both traditionalists and forward-thinkers in the delivery industry.
The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Drivemind is expected to inspire future projects and directions within Pixready Ltd. This achievement serves as a motivation for the company's talented team to continue pushing the boundaries of computer graphics design, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of autonomous delivery vehicles. The award validates Pixready Ltd.'s commitment to excellence and their ability to create impactful designs that resonate with industry professionals and consumers alike.
Project Members
Drivemind was designed by the talented team at Pixready Ltd., with key contributions from Andrii Proskurniak and Andrii Kis. Their expertise in 3D modeling, texturing, and rendering was instrumental in bringing the autonomous delivery vehicle concept to life.
About Pixready Ltd.
PIXREADY is a renowned provider of 3D visualization services specializing in creating immersive visual content for various industries. With a commitment to excellence, PIXREADY consistently delivers high-quality 3D renders and animations that effectively communicate complex design concepts. Leveraging extensive expertise, PIXREADY contributes to society by facilitating a better understanding of architectural, interior, and product designs. Trusted for its precision and innovation, PIXREADY is the go-to choice for businesses seeking top-tier visualization solutions. Pixready Ltd. is based in Great Britain.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional technical proficiency, originality, and effective communication of ideas, making a notable impact on the field of computer graphics design.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition is open to entries from all countries and across all industries, with a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of advancement and fosters a greater appreciation for the principles of good design.
