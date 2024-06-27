Global unified threat management market size, share and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Unified Threat Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unified threat management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.49 billion in 2023 to $7.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in cybersecurity threats, increased internet penetration, proliferation of mobile devices, growth of remote workforce, expansion of cloud computing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The unified threat management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing sophistication of malware, expansion of iot devices, shift to edge computing, integration with security orchestration, awareness of cybersecurity importance.

Growth driver of the unified threat management market

The rising incidences of cyber-attacks are expected to propel the growth of the unified threat management market going forward. Cyber-attack refers to any intentional effort to steal, expose, alter, disable, or destroy data, applications, or other assets through unauthorized access to a network, computer system, or digital device. UTM solutions are used to simplify network security management by offering a centralized platform for monitoring and mitigating diverse cyber threats, including malware, network attacks, and other security risks.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the unified threat

management market include Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., The International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee Corp, Trend Micro Incorporated, Sangfor Technologies, Trustwave Holdings Inc., SonicWall Inc., Bitdefender, Barracuda Networks Inc.

Major companies operating in the unified threat management market are focusing on innovative solutions such as the WatchGuard cloud. WatchGuard Cloud refers to a comprehensive cloud-based platform that consolidates the management of network security, multi-factor authentication, and threat intelligence into an easy-to-learn and intuitive interface. WatchGuard Cloud is used for customized reporting, user information visibility, and the ability to turn raw network data into actionable insights.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Virtual

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By End Users: BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Government, IT And Telecom, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the unified threat management market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of unified threat management.

Unified Threat Management Market Definition

Unified Threat Management (UTM) refers to an information security system that provides multiple security features and services in a single device or software program. It prevents unauthorized access, blocks malicious activities, and enforces security policies.

Unified Threat Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Unified Threat Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on unified threat management market size, unified threat management market drivers and trends, unified threat management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The unified threat management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

