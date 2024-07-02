DC AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL August 2 – 4, 2024
The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) and the Africa World Now Project are hosting the 17th annual festival in Washington DC from Aug 2 - 4
This year's festival will take place entirely in person at George Washington University's (GWU) University Student Center featuring a selection of 17 fiction, documentary, and short films.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) and the Africa World Now Project are hosting the 17th annual film festival in Washington DC from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4. This year's festival will take place entirely in person at George Washington University's (GWU) University Student Center (800 21st Street NW), featuring a selection of 17 fiction, documentary, and short films. Ticket prices range from $11 for a student/senior ticket to $120 for an all-access festival pass.
ADIFF DC 2024 opens with the North American premiere of "Breaking Boundaries", a coming-of-age feature-length documentary directed by Dina Burris. This compelling and family-friendly film chronicles the inspiring journey of Nastasya Generalova, the daughter of an African American father and a Russian mother aiming to become the first African-American from the USA to compete in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games. Ms. Generalova will be present for a Q&A after the screening.
ADIFF DC 2024 will showcase films from countries rarely featured in Afrocentric film festivals. "Mother Suriname" by Tessa Leuwsha tells the story of the author's grandmother, whose life under Dutch colonial rule is narrated with candor and an incisive eye. Nome by Sana Na N'Hada is a drama that portrays Guinea-Bissau's intense struggle for independence and the post-independence nation-building process. "The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi" by Charles Uwagbai is a family-friendly action drama about Kipkemboi, a young math genius from a small Kenyan village who develops a groundbreaking stock market algorithm, bringing unexpected success but also dangerous attention.
A discussion on "Colorism in Latino Communities," is presented through a program featuring "White Like the Moon" directed by Marina Gonzalez Palmier and "NEGRITA" by Magdalena Albizu. Both films explore identity and race issues within Latino communities—a topic of both local and global significance. Additionally, a program spotlighting the ongoing racial discourse in Brazilian cinema entitled Fighting White Supremacy in Brazil features the award-winning drama "Marighella" by Wagner Moura, "Rolê - Stories Of Brazilian Protests In Malls" by Vladimir Seixas, and Cannes 2023 official selection "Power Alley" directed by Lillah Halla.
Two classic films are included in the selection: "Maluala" by Sergio Giral, the dean of Afro-Cuban cinema who recently passed away, and Bezness by Nouri Bouzid, a 1992 Cannes Film Festival selection in the Un Certain Regard section that remains relevant today as it tackles complex social issues and provides a critical perspective on the cultural and economic realities of Tunisia.
Claude McKay and James Baldwin both had the experience of living overseas. Claude McKay: From Harlem to Marseille by Matthieu Verdeil explores how McKay’s experiences as a writer and wanderer made him one of the most original voices of the Harlem Renaissance. Similarly, James Baldwin's travels profoundly shaped his critical eye, as illustrated in the incisive 1982 documentary I Heard It Through the Grapevine by Pat Hartley & Dick Fontaine. The film follows Baldwin as he retraces his time in the South during the Civil Rights Movement, reflecting on the changes over more than two decades.
Fighting White Supremacy: The African American Experience is a selection of three short films that explore different stages of the struggle against white supremacy in the USA. "Keepers of the Flame" by Shari L. Carpenter retells the story of how Black suffragettes fought to participate in the 1913 inaugural Women's Suffrage parade. "How We Get Free" by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles is about the Colorado Freedom Fund, established to abolish cash bail in Colorado. "Judging Juries" by Abby Ginzberg challenges the lack of diversity in jury pools today.
"One Person, One Vote" by Maximina Juson is ADIFF DC's Closing Night film. This powerful documentary presents a serious analysis of the history of US Electoral College and its current impact on American democracy. The screening will be followed by a conversation with the director. Reinaldo Barroso-Spech, ADIFF Co-Director, says: "We are delighted to return to Washington DC for the 17th edition of ADIFF DC. We have an exciting lineup! The film 'One Person, One Vote' is particularly relevant in our politically charged times. The presence of the director for a rich exchange with the audience will make this screening a must-attend for those engaged in civic dialogue and advocacy."
For a full schedule and to order advance tickets online please call 212-864-1760 or visit NYADIFF.org. Tickets are $20 for special events and programs, $13 general admission, $10 for groups of 10 and Facets member. The All-Access Weekend Pass is $120.
For screeners, press information, and interviews for the ADIFF DC contact Nina Hay at outreach@nyadiff.org or Diarah N’Daw-Spech at Info@NYADFF.org.
The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
ADIFF DC FILM SERIES FACT SHEET
WHAT: ADIFF DC
WHERE: GWU University Student Center, 800 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20052, USA
WHEN: From August 2 to 4, 2024
TICKETS: Regular Screenings: $13. Students/Seniors: $11. Opening/Closing nights: $35/$20.
All Access Festival pass $120; Day Passes $45/$50/$55
17 FILMS – 10 COUNTRIES: USA, Brazil, Kenya, Suriname, Guinea Bissau, France, Jamaica, USA, Cuba, Tunisia.
WEB SITES: NYADIFF.org
SPONSORS: ArtMattan Productions, AfricaWorld Now Project, GWU Africana Studies Program
MEDIA SPONSOR: WPFW
SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
1pm | Maluala – Remembering Sergio Giral
3pm | Bezness - Classic
5:30pm | Mother Suriname
OPENING NIGHT FILM:
6:30pm Catered VIP Reception
7:30pm | Breaking Boundaries + Q&A
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
SPOTLIGHT ON BRAZIL
10:00am | Marighella
1:00pm | Role
3:00pm | Power Alley
5:30pm | Fighting White Supremacy: The African American Experience
• Keepers of the Flame
• How to Get Free
• Judging Juries
7:30pm | Colorism in the Latino Community
• White Like the Moon &
• Negrita
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
10:00am | Nome
12:30pm | Claude Mc Kay: From Harlem to Marseille
2:30pm | The Wall Street Boy
4:30pm | I Heard it Through the Grapevine
CLOSING NIGHT
5:30pm Catered VIP Reception
6:30pm | One Person, One Vote + Q&A
Diarah N'Daw-Spech
African Diaspora Film Festival, Inc.
+1 212-864-1760
