Award-Winning Film Continues U.S. Release After Sedona International Film Festival Win

With ‘Amal,’ my goal was to address the issue of the influence of the Muslim community within our schools and to shed light on the fear it can instil in teachers” — Jawad Rhalib for Variety

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artmattan Films continues the U.S. release of Jawad Rhalib 's critically acclaimed film, " Amal ." Following a successful run at select Laemmle Theatres, "Amal," winner of the Directors’ Choice Award for Best International Feature at the 2025 Sedona International Film Festival, now opens at the Lark Theatre, with nationwide bookings to follow."Amal" stars Lubna Azabal (of "Blue Caftan" fame) in a powerful portrayal of Amal, a Brussels teacher whose commitment to freedom of expression sparks significant controversy.Synopsis:Amal, a passionate teacher in Brussels, encourages her students to think critically and express themselves freely, despite the potential consequences. Her bold approach leaves a lasting impact on her students and their families.Belgian-Moroccan director Jawad Rhalib brings a deeply relevant and socially conscious perspective to "Amal." With a background in journalism and a dedication to addressing human rights issues through cinema, Rhalib's work, including notable documentaries like "When Arabs Danced," consistently challenges audiences. "Amal" reinforces his commitment to impactful and thought-provoking storytelling.Critical Acclaim:"What makes the film tick, apart from its powerful message of religious intolerance mixed with the freedom required for us to live in the modern world, is Lubna Azabal’s powerful performance as the leading character," ~ E. Nina Roth"With ‘Amal,’ my goal was to address the issue of the influence of the Muslim community within our schools and to shed light on the fear it can instil in teachers,” Jawad Rhalib for Variety"...Azabal delivers a heart-ripping performance as a strong and determined woman slowly collapsing under the unbearable weight of bigotry. Her eyes are trembling and burning with love and desperation in equal measures, her desire to help others entirely palpable," ~ D MoviesFOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films Tel: (212) 864-1760 Email: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSCelebrating 32 years of bringing films about the human experience of people of color worldwide to U.S. audiences, ArtMattan Films has released a diverse catalog of acclaimed titles, including "Kirikou and the Sorceress," "The Tracker," "Gospel Hill," "The Pirogue," "White Lies," "Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba," "The Last Tree," "A Son (Un Fils)," "The Sleeping Negro," "As Far As I can Walk," and "Dancing the Twist in Bamako," among others. For more information, please visit www.AfricanFilm.com

